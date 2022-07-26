Source title: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced that the unemployment rate in urban surveys on stabilizing employment and ensuring employment in the first half of the year fell to 5.5%

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security recently released the progress of human resources and social security in the first half of this year. In the first half of the year, the construction of the talent team continued to strengthen, the labor relations remained generally harmonious and stable, and 6.54 million new jobs were created in urban areas, achieving 59% of the annual target. According to Zhang Ying, director of the Employment Promotion Department of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, in June, the national urban surveyed unemployment rate dropped to 5.5%, and a series of policies such as reduction, slowdown, return, and compensation were implemented to help stabilize the employment of market players. The reform of the social security system has been steadily advanced, and the scope of protection has continued to expand. As of the end of June, the number of people participating in the basic pension, unemployment, and work-related injury insurance was 1.04 billion, 233 million, and 286 million, respectively. For the unemployed graduates who left the school, the human resources and social security departments started to implement the service for the unemployed graduates from July, focusing on providing employment assistance to the unemployed graduates, focusing on “three promotions, “Three enhancements”, that is, to promote service presentation, promote precise service, promote quick policy implementation, strengthen job promotion, strengthen assistance in difficulties, and strengthen rights and interests protection. See also The new subtype of delta strain, a new subtype of 330,000 newly diagnosed in the UK in a week, raises concerns The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security will accelerate the release of the policy dividends of reducing burdens and stabilizing jobs, intensify efforts to promote entrepreneurship and flexible employment, organize online and offline employment service activities, increase employment support for unemployed graduates, strengthen employment assistance for other key groups, and take various measures. Do a good job in stabilizing employment and ensuring employment.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security recently released the progress of human resources and social security in the first half of this year. In the first half of the year, the construction of the talent team continued to strengthen, the labor relations remained generally harmonious and stable, and 6.54 million new jobs were created in urban areas, achieving 59% of the annual target.

According to Zhang Ying, director of the Employment Promotion Department of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, in June, the national urban surveyed unemployment rate dropped to 5.5%, and a series of policies such as reduction, slowdown, return, and compensation were implemented to help stabilize the employment of market players. The reform of the social security system has been steadily advanced, and the scope of protection has continued to expand. As of the end of June, the number of people participating in the basic pension, unemployment, and work-related injury insurance was 1.04 billion, 233 million, and 286 million, respectively. For the unemployed graduates who left the school, the human resources and social security departments started to implement the service for the unemployed graduates from July, focusing on providing employment assistance to the unemployed graduates, focusing on “three promotions, “Three enhancements”, that is, to promote service presentation, promote precise service, promote quick policy implementation, strengthen job promotion, strengthen assistance in difficulties, and strengthen rights and interests protection.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security will accelerate the release of the policy dividends of reducing burdens and stabilizing jobs, intensify efforts to promote entrepreneurship and flexible employment, organize online and offline employment service activities, increase employment support for unemployed graduates, strengthen employment assistance for other key groups, and take various measures. Do a good job in stabilizing employment and ensuring employment.