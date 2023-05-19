The Ministry of Transport is fully carrying out the “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028” overturned search and rescue work, and the remains of 2 victims have been found and salvaged_Hangzhou Net

The Ministry of Transport is fully carrying out the “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028” overturned search and rescue work, and the remains of 2 victims have been found and salvaged

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 18 (Reporter Ye Haoming) The reporter learned from the Ministry of Transport on the 18th that the Ministry of Transport continued to organize the search and rescue work for the “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028” overturned. The remains of 2 victims were recovered. As of 14:00, a total of 10 ships including the “Yuanfuhai” and “Mingde” ships, 3 naval ships, 4 fishing boats including “Lu Peng Yuanyu 087”, and 1 foreign ship were conducting search work.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Transport, in the early morning of the 17th and 18th, three fishing boats including the “Mingde” ship and “Lu Peng Yuanyu 087” and three naval ships overcame the high risk of night operations and the poor sea conditions in the sea area. After waiting for difficulties, they arrived at the waters where the incident occurred one after another, and the number of our coordination ships increased to 9. A small amount of floating objects such as woven bags and plastic baskets were found at the scene. The “Detian” ship owned by the Ministry of Transport and the “Shandong Delong” ship owned by Shandong Shipping Company are expected to arrive at the scene on the afternoon of the 19th to participate in the search.

On the 17th, Australia sent three fixed-wing aircraft and India sent one fixed-wing aircraft to participate in the search. Australia plans to continue sending fixed-wing aircraft to participate in the search today.

In the early hours of the 17th and 18th, Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng and other responsible comrades re-studied and re-deployed the overturned search and rescue work of “Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028”. The Ministry of Transport maintains close communication with relevant departments such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and intensifies coordination and dispatches additional forces to search and rescue. Continue to coordinate the maritime search and rescue agencies of Australia, India and other neighboring countries to send additional search and rescue forces, broadcast navigation warnings, and assist in the search.