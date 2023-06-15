The “miracle of Pratica di Mare”, bulky friends and fools in Europe: 30 years of foreign policy ‘ad personam’ by Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi is often remembered internationally for the numerous gaffe collected during his four governments as prime minister. They range from appreciations to MichelleObama at the “tan” of the then American president, without forgetting the horn shown in the usual photo of the summit of EU foreign ministers, up to more serious episodes, such as the clash with Martin Schulz to the European Parliament. But one often hears from his circle and among his admirers that the foreign policy was the area in which the founder of Come on Italy has perhaps achieved the most important results: from Treaty of friendship between Italy and Libya of 2008 to the Sea Practice Agreements which sanctioned a rapprochement between Russia e Natodefined by Berlusconi as the “End of the Cold War”. Actually, the aspirations of him from kingmaker they were due more to his ability to establish friendship relationships with the most inconvenient leaders on earth than a long-term view of foreign policy. From Putin a Gaddafiby the Egyptian dictator Mubarak to the Tunisian one Ben AliBerlusconi has operated in the constant attempt to occupy the spaces that the other leaders preferred to leave free, so as to make himself a useful man, if not essentialfor the resolution of international disputes. Skill in which he has proved to be a master throughout his long career. But which has led, at least in foreign policy, to only one result: weak agreements e very short-term solutions.

The “miracle of Pratica di Mare” canceled in a few months

In Berlusconi’s personal collection of friendships, a special place is certainly reserved for Vladimir Putin. International visits abound, anecdotes too (from “Latvian” on holidays in dacha on the Black Seaup to the photos with Dude). Their relationship has not even been affected by the decision of the Russian president to invade theUkraine which put Berlusconi in a position of difficulty with respect to the Atlanticist international alignment of Meloni government and from which the Forza Italia leader tried to get out, after a long silence, saying “disappointed” for the friend’s decision. Except then start a war to the sound of public statements with Volodymyr Zelensky and an exchange of gifts based on Lambrusco e Vodka with the Kremlin leader. That the relationship has remained solid is demonstrated by the messages of condolence sent from Moscow, with the president who defined his death “an irreparable loss”while his dolphin Dmitry Medvedev he addressed a message to the whole country: “We cry with you, Italy. Silvio was your patriot. We will remember you!”

This link is also at the basis of what the Forza Italia leader claimed as his main foreign policy success: the Pratica di Mare agreements of 2002, which he himself considered “the end of the Cold War”. Historically, in reality, the beginning of détente between Russia and the United States is identified much further back in time, in the 1985 meeting between the then Russian and American presidents, Mikhail Gorbacev e Ronald Reaganfour years before the Fall of the Berlin Wall (1989) and six years before disintegration of the USSR (1991). Pratica di Mare undoubtedly represented a fundamental step in the process of easing tension between Russia and NATO if one takes into account that the world had emerged from the wars of war just three years ago. former Yugoslaviawith the Atlantic Alliance intervening militarily against the troops of Slobodan Milosevic in Kosovo. Its impact on the future of relations between the two blocs, however, was short-lived: in 2004, not even two years after the handshake between Vladimir Putin and George W. BushNATO implemented the fifth enlargement, welcoming into the Alliance Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia e Slovenia, thus creating a cordon around the western borders of the Federation. A move that laid the foundations for the new tensions that resulted in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 2022.

My friend Gaddafi and the double standard with Iraq

The other great friend of the man from Arcore was undoubtedly the former Libyan president, Muammar Gaddafi. The images of his travels in Rome with lots of bedouin tent, amazons e Arabian horses they clogged the newscasts of the time. And its close relationship with Rais are the other great pride of Berlusconi in international politics, especially if re-read years later, with the new upsurge of arrivals of migrants through the Mediterranean route. Indeed, it was in 2008 that Berlusconi and Gaddafi signed the Treaty of Friendship between Italy and Libya with which, among other things, Tripoli undertook to patrol its coasts to prevent the departures of people fleeing from Central African countries, bringing them to reception centres Libyans. Centers to which, Berlusconi will later boast, the then prime minister will give away 200 bidet which evidently were not foreseen in the construction plans. In return, among other things, Italy also sold weapons to the bloody regime of the North African country.

If you want to ignore the harsh conditions of detention of migrants in the centers of the regime, the agreement helped to create a departure block from the Libyan coast. Cap that popped in 2011, when the military intervention of NATO sanctioned the definitive fall of the Raiswith the consequent disintegration of the countryended up in the hands of dozens of local militias still ungovernable today. Italy also participated in that operation, in the final months of the Berlusconi government, but the former premier has always declared that he had tried to dissuade the then president of the Republic until the last minute, Giorgio Napolitanoand the allies from intervening, foreseeing disastrous economic and migratory consequences for Italy.

However, eight years earlier, in 2003, Berlusconi did not take the same approach to the Iraqi dossier. The Democrat wasn’t putting pressure on the other side Barack Obama or the French republican leader Nicolas Sarkozybut the British Labor leader Tony Blairwith which a year later he was photographed during the famous ‘bandana holiday’ in Porto Cervo, and George W. Bush himself who in 2022 had persuaded to shake Putin’s hand in Pratica di Mare. Those were the days when the then US Secretary of State, Colin Powellwaved at the Security Council of the United Nations the false proof of vial containing anthrax to prove that Saddam Hussein possessed chemical weapons. Berlusconi, on that occasion, however, did not think of the disastrous consequences that that war moved by false motivations would have caused for Italy too: Rome took part, together with United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Denmark, Australia, Hungary e Ukraineto what was renamed the Coalition of the Will which in March 2003 began the offensive against the regime of Baghdad. Saddam Hussein was overthrown and killed, just like Gaddafi eight years later, and Italy and the whole world are still paying for the consequences of that invasion today: the raids, the killings, the indiscriminate violence and above all the scandals like that of the Abu Ghraib prison they caused the disintegration of an entire country and were the fertilizer thanks to which they were born and fed terrorist groups of Islamist matrix that still today destabilize the Middle Eastl’Africa and theAsia Centraland especially.

“The unpresentable” in the EU

When he ran for the last European elections of 2019, the parliamentary commission Antimafia defined Berlusconi a “unpresentable”. The question concerned the trials against him, but the definition, in a broader sense, could also be adopted from a purely political point of view. Listing the episodes with which the force leader attracted criticism from his European colleagues, undermining his own credibility in their eyes, would require a separate analysis. Among the most serious (and known) there is certainly the intervention of 2003 with which he decided to respond to the German Socialist Martin Schulz, who had made accusations in the hall of the EU Parliament against him and his allies in the League. Schulz criticized the Carroccio for its policies “totally incompatible with the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union” and expressed its concern that “the virus of conflict of interest of Berlusconi also expands at the European level”. The force leader’s response was very harsh: “In Italy they are preparing a film about the Nazi concentration campsI will propose her for the role of bag”.

It was certainly one of his favorite targets Angela Merkel, but there was a moment in which the attitude of the Forza Italia leader created a break that over the years proved to be incurable. April 2009, Germania e France host the NATO summit at which, among other things, the Alliance was supposed to appoint the new secretary general. Merkel, as per protocol, welcomes the leaders of the Atlantic Pact upon their arrival. But when it’s Berlusconi’s time, the founder of Forza Italia gets out of the car with his cell phone to his ear, ignores the chancellor and continues talking heading in the opposite direction, leaving her waiting for long, awkward minutes. Berlusconi will later explain that at that moment he was working to convince another “friend” of his, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoganto remove the veto on the appointment of Anders Fogh Rasmussen to the new NATO secretary general. Intermediation which bore fruit, but which contributed to worsening the already less than idyllic relations between the former prime minister and the chancellor, as demonstrated by the well-known press conference in October 2011 in which Merkel and Sarkozy they let out a complicit laugh at a journalist’s question on Italy’s commitment on the subject of economic reforms. A few days later, Berlusconi was forced to resign as Prime Minister with Italy in full crisis and the spread now well over 500 points.

Even in recent years, when despite his re-election to the EU Parliament Berlusconi has practically never presented himself to Bruxellesthe line held by Forza Italia within the European People’s Party it has certainly contributed to fueling the internal disagreements between the more liberal soul of the formation and the more conservative one. For example, the party argued to the end not to rule out Fideszthe formation of the Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, from the largest European political family. A position that brought him into conflict with other realities, including, again, the Cdu by Angela Merkel who already experienced a disconnect from the Csu Bavarian headed by the current president of the EPP, Manfred Weber. Weber is one of the few high-ranking international political personalities present at the funeral of the force leader, as is Orban himself. On that occasion, Forza Italia, a party that has always declared itself pro-European, anti-populist e liberalhas had no problems taking the defense of a leader accused of regulars violations of the rule of law in his country. On the other hand, already in 2019 it was Berlusconi himself who clarified the way his party operated with the most extreme souls of the right: “We created the center-right, we involved the Lega and the fascists. We legitimized them, we constitutionalized them”.

