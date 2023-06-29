The Mirante Paulista at CASACOR São Paulo 2023 – MONDO MODA

A playful garden, which enhances and accompanies the contours of the Conjunto Nacional’s modernist architecture, and which, through the organic shapes of the Brazilian furniture and landscaping, becomes a large open-air living room. This is the DNA of Paulista Lookouta project signed by the landscapers Catê Poli and João Jadão for the 36th Edition of CASACOR São Paulo.

The environment is inspired by nature, the combination of Brazilian and exotic plants, the curves of the human body and the desire to connect with the inner essence of visitors, as a true welcoming space. The moodboard with earthy and green tones denote the non-repeating color gradient.

The 150 m² space in the outdoor area, projected onto a large living porch, allows you to take a break from the hustle and bustle.

The set of attributes of Mirante Paulista enhances the airy and welcoming garden, delivering the full feeling of a refuge, of a safe haven combined with a sense of belonging, connection and affective memory that stimulates a sense of tranquility, peace and well-being . By playing with the shapes and arrangement of the species, grown in Vietnamese pots, the result resonates far from an obvious garden.

Without the intervention of works – since the Conjunto Nacional is listed as historical heritage –, the layout of the area follows the sinuosity of the building. Therefore, the tallest species, such as the Trachycarp Palms, made it possible to cover walls and white frames in the background.

Among the small lounges that make up the generous open-air living room, Catê and João praise the richness of the meticulous selection of native plants, such as jabuticabeira, fern, tostão, shiny black yam and guaimbê, among others, and exotic ones, such as ripsalis, phoenix palm , etc.

With the variation in the sizes of the species and the abundant natural lighting, the garden has areas of shade and a cooler and milder atmosphere, ideal to enjoy at different times of the day.

The only fruit tree among the species, the jabuticaba tree is not new in the participation of Catê Poli and João Jadão in CASACOR São Paulo. The appreciation of both for the species has its reasons: in addition to being native to the Atlantic Forest, the plant awakens the most tender affective memories, of when the sweet fruit with purple skin and white pulp was tasted directly from the feet accessed in the backyards of yesteryear.

In the lightness of the curves that manifest themselves as an ode to the landscaping of a dynamic and rich garden, the metal flower pots, arranged on the left side, became a feature of protection and privacy to the space.

At Mirante Paulista, the furniture is inviting and evokes the genuine design of warm and legitimately Brazilian pieces. To admire the abundance of species in the outdoor living room, the contemporary style shapes the sofas and small organic armchairs, as well as the rattan armchairs. To surround each of the living rooms, the original floor of Conjunto Nacional was covered with handmade rugs woven by hand on a loom with PVC threads. Completing the authorial design, the Forcado bench, by designer Pedro Luna, gives a new meaning to the gardening tool.

