The missing girl found in Tarquinia: I’m Benedetta, I don’t want to be with my father” – breaking latest news – Agenzia Italia

0
Found the missing girl in Tarquinia: I’m Benedetta, I don’t want to be with my father” breaking latest news – Italian AgencyFound the 13-year-old who disappeared 5 days ago Zoom24.itBenedetta Cristofani, the mystery of the 13-year-old who disappeared from August 4 divided between mom and dad. “A departure… Republic RomeThe 12-year-old who disappeared 5 days ago in Tarquinia was found in Rome TGCOMSee full coverage on Google News
See also New coronavirus mutant strain Omicron: the first case in the United States, the importance of vaccines is emphasized-BBC News