The missing Radovan had suspicious holes on his stomach Info

The case of Radovan Juračić (44) from Kikinda, who disappeared on May 29 when he boarded a ship in Athens in the evening to the island of Kos, is shrouded in mystery.

As suspected, Juračić’s body was found in the sea 120 kilometers from Athens. However, the course of events of the fateful day is still unknown, and only confirmation is still awaited man found, missing Serb. According to the source, the family of the missing person Glad sent the material for DNA comparison the day before yesterday.

“The police on Syros and the central Greek police have that DNA, and now they are waiting for the findings,” says a source familiar with the case.

As a source close to the investigation further states, Radovan’s belongings are currently on the island of Kos. However, even if it is determined that it is the body found in the sea is really a missing Serb from Kikinda, two details indicate that it will be very difficult to ever find out what really happened to him.

The first is the fact that there is only one camera on the ship, which did not record Radovan’s possible fall into the sea, and the second is the confusing fact that passengers from that ship cannot fall into the sea, but only onto the deck.

As we wrote earlier, the Greek police suspect that Juračić drowned, and according to unofficial information, their claims are confirmed by the fact that the tattoos of the man whose body was pulled from the sea match the description of those of the missing Serb.

“Greek authorities thought the body that was pulled from the water was that of a migrant. However, then they noticed the rosary on his hand, which indicated to them that it was not after all. Then they started to investigate“, says the source.

At the same time, the police found Radovan’s passport on the ship he boarded.

“It’s strange because they searched the ship for two weeks. Radovan’s family is looking for video surveillance cameras to determine what happened on the fateful night. What complicates the investigation is that there was only one camera on the ship, and that was at the bar. Also, it is not known how he could have fallen off the ship into the sea because when you fall off the ship, you fall directly onto the deck – says a source familiar with the case.

Earlier, a bag and a phone matching the description given by the family of the missing Radovan were found. His things should be recognized by Radovan’s godfather.

The mother expressed chilling suspicions

Radovan’s mother, Radoslava Markov, pointed out that the body was found, which is suspected to be her son’s, completely black, that it is not possible to determine who it is from the face, but also that something strange was seen, which is the family of the missing person. The Kikindjanin was further shaken.

“In the body that was found and the blood is black, everything is being purified. Even Radovan’s godfather could not confirm that it was my son, based on the pictures they gave him in Greece, to identify the body. However, he saw two holes on stomach, and Radovan only has a small scar from the appendectomy,” Radoslava’s mother told Informer, who can’t even guess what could be the cause of those wounds.

Let us remind you that Radovan Juračić (44) from Kikinda disappeared on May 29 when he boarded a ship in Athens in the evening to the island of Kos. On the fateful day, he boarded the ferry in Athens around 6 p.m. Two hours later, around 8 p.m. to be exact, he heard from his wife Dragana, to whom he told that he had boarded the ferry to Kos. His wife, Dragana Juračić, pointed out earlier that the call was then cut off because the relationship was bad, and that her husband has not called since then.

“I called him on Tuesday around 7 in the morning, but he didn’t answer, and around 12:00 the phone was turned off and there is no signal anymore. He was last located in Rhodes,” she said then.

