The missing submarine that takes tourists to see the Titanic | Info

The Boston Coast Guard told the BBC that a search operation was underway for the submarine.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/BAES_Maritime

A submarine used to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean has gone missing.

It is not clear whether and how many people were on the vessel at the time it disappeared.

Small submarines occasionally take tourists on tours to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

The Titanic, once the largest ship in the world, sank after colliding with an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean in April 1912, killing more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

(MONDO/BBC News)

