The mission “at home” – World and Mission

The “AlPime missionary community” is inaugurated on 8 October, a new reception and training experience for lay people in the house in Busto Arsizio

A house with doors open to those passing through or returning from the mission. A training center for lay people who have the flame of service in their hearts. A place where they can find someone to help them breathe on this desire, make it grow, entrust it to God and make it Light. It is the new “AlPime missionary community”, inaugurated in the house of the Institute in Busto Arsizio which, from now on, will also be a meeting and animation point, the beating heart of the spirit of the announcement capable of radiating towards all those who they want to breathe it or discover it as a vocation, whatever it may be to life or even for a short time.

Busto Arsizio, moreover, is one of the houses that contributed to writing the history of PIME. A story of mission which, in this case, does not go far: it takes root to help others to leave, to find the drive and courage to give themselves for the Gospel. The PIME Lay Association (ALP), founded in 1990, offers individuals and families the opportunity to donate a period of their lives (at least three years) to the Institute’s missions. Since September, then, there has been a family who has decided not to leave, but has chosen to stay and live with a missionary spirit in the house in Busto which has been transformed into a community.

«The Alp is an experience and an opportunity that makes us say “thank you” to the Lord every day, to PIME and to all the people we meet and who welcome us in the countries to which we are sent», explains Valeria Carbone, who after three years in Côte d’Ivoire he coordinated the association’s activities for a long time together with the board of directors and in close collaboration with the General Management of the Institute. «Once we return to Italy, our mission does not end, but is an integral part of ourselves. PIME continues to be our family and our home.”

Awareness of the role of the lay missionary within the Institute has grown greatly in recent years. «And precisely in the light of this journey that has lasted for more than thirty years, we are finally starting a new mission that does not take us far, but that helps us stay here», adds Valeria.

The “AlPime missionary community” project is open to the entire lay movement that revolves around PIME and beyond. But above all it is a community, in which ad vitam missionaries and lay people live together and, in this way, also remind the local Church of how many people in the world have still not been able to listen to the Gospel of Jesus. But this new community, which sees active protagonists lay people, also wants to be a reminder to the Institute to rediscover and support lay vocations ad vitam. Finally, it is a further opportunity to consolidate the ALP’s service, promoting its visibility and giving impetus to its training and reception action.

The Testa family took up the challenge of “staying” – that is, living in the house in Busto Arsizio together with the resident missionaries and making it a true training and animation center for the entire territory. Davide (currently a member of the Alp board and already a missionary in Brazil for ten years), made himself available with his wife Lourdes and children Maria, Marta, Luciano and Francesco, to start this new project.

«It was 1997 when I left for the Brazilian Amazon. I stayed in a school for ten years indians and trying to give my contribution to the mission and its needs. I got married, had two daughters and then returned to Italy because my needs had changed. The family has grown, but the desire to continue serving has never died. As soon as I returned I immediately started taking part in the ALP meetings and activities, helping those who were doing the training course”, says Davide.

«Having a home for the laity, a center in which to train and feel like protagonists, has always been a refrain that has resonated in the Alp and PIME in recent years. Now it has become a reality – continues Davide -. And we are here today for the Alp and for the PIME, and this is not a superfluous premise. We are here because there is a need, a new call to respond to.”

His family chose to start the project and dedicate three years to this “mission at home”. The new Community was created in line with the guidelines of the association which provide for the reception of Alp and Stb (Short Technical Service) volunteers during the preparatory training course for departure. The accompaniment also includes a brief coexistence in the house, for greater mutual understanding and to preliminarily share a community life also with the resident missionaries. The welcome, however, also extends to all those who have returned, even just for a holiday. Finally, we would like to create a network of contacts with parishes and local authorities to support the new project.

«The Busto house is a place where lay people, priests and resident brothers can share the charism of the mission, help the association, the Institute, the local Church and that of the world. As Alp management, together with the General Management, we have worked hard for this project. And today we are very happy about it: together with the missionaries and the Institute we finally have a home, but this does not stop us from continuing to look ad extra», concludes Valeria Carbone.

The inauguration of the new AlPime Missionary Community is scheduled for Sunday 8 October starting from 10 am, at the Alberigo Crescitelli house, in via Lega Lombarda 20 in Busto Arsizio. Afterwards there will be a party with entertainment for children too. It will be an opportunity to get to know the Alp and to meet the Testa family and the resident missionaries.

