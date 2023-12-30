The mission is an announcement of peace

The common reflection of Italian missionary magazines on the occasion of the World Day of Peace 2024, marked by the resurgence of so many wars: «We ask for forgiveness for the injustices forgotten for too long»

Never before has the World Day of Peace which the Church celebrates on the first day of the year challenged us more than this year. The wind of death, violence and destruction that has reached us from Gaza and Israel in these dramatic weeks has done nothing but add to the wounds of the war in Ukraine (fought between Christians, who even go so far as to bless their own weapons), to the conflict very violent war which has disfigured Myanmar for almost three years now, to the one which has once again bloodied Sudan, to the many other forgotten wars which increasingly rarely enter the news programmes.

With a prophetic gaze, Pope Francis has been speaking to us for some time about the “piecemeal third world war”. In a context like this, what face can the missionary world‘s commitment to peace take on? We realize that casual words and generic references to a common destiny are no longer enough. There is a need for concrete gestures and choices, capable of giving substance to the commitment to peace. A first step is to ask for forgiveness. Because the many wars that have exploded again all together have a sad common denominator: they are the rotten fruit of injustices that have lasted for too long. Rights denied, predatory interests, wounds never healed; we have talked about it many times in our magazines; but without being able to really communicate how much the fate of these brothers and sisters calls us into question. They are the business dividend that the arms industry continues to reap, hiding their blood money behind the screen of alleged “opportunities” for Made in Italy. We all know it. Yet we stopped remembering it, when these conflicts claimed innocent victims in lands far from our eyes and our hearts (for example in Yemen).

This January 1, 2024, then, truly becomes an opportunity to start telling everyone again that “Peace be with you” is an indispensable word of the Gospel of Jesus. That recognizing ourselves as brothers is not a vague aspiration of the heart, but a precise choice of field in relations between nations. That reconciliation between peoples is not a do-gooder horizon, but a future that is also built “in pieces”, starting from the daily gestures of meeting between those who say enough to the enemy’s logic.

It is the peace that we have seen reborn in many corners of the world, in many of our missions scarred by war. The peace of those who had the courage to move on, opening their hearts to forgiveness. The peace of those who have not resigned themselves to revenge for the wrong suffered, but have been able to look forward. And it is the path to also embrace new great global challenges, such as that on the use of artificial intelligence that Pope Francis indicates to us in his message this year: let’s take it away from those who are already at work to apply it to even more devastating weapons, to instead, truly make it a development opportunity at the service of everyone. The mission is an announcement of peace: let’s repeat it to today’s Italy.

