The mission “on the contrary” and the challenge of accepting it

EDITORIAL

“The future is already here”, headlines this issue. A future that we would not have expected just a few years ago. I entered the PIME seminary in September 1992: we were about forty students, mostly Italians, with some presence from our mission countries. Mine was the first class in which the much-debated internationality took shape in a group made up of Italians, Brazilians, Indians and some Romanians hosted in the Seminary.
In the following years other different presences were added. It was an interesting experience, in which we understood that cultural difference certainly constitutes an element which cannot be ignored, but above all that the truest relationships are based on interpersonal relationships; a friend is a friend, a traveling companion: sharing deep and intimate situations does not depend on the culture or nation of origin. I didn’t have, and I don’t have, only Milanese or Brianza friends among my classmates, I had Italians from other regions, Indians, Brazilians and Romanians. And the Gospel is based on friendship, its proclamation uses this privileged tool.
We come to today’s Church. The missionary vigils in the Duomo in Milan, in which I have participated from 2018 to today, now see the numbers reversed: they are many more missionaries arriving of those who go to other continents to proclaim the Gospel. After centuries of evangelization, we find ourselves the Church that needs whoever comes to bring the Gospel. Traveling around Italy it is easy to meet priests, men and women religious from abroad. And it will be more and more so. We must then put into practice that welcome that we missionaries have often encountered. How much patience I found compared to my attempt to express myself in the Khmer language. How much benevolence when I persisted in applying my Milanese categories in a world that not only doesn’t know them, but doesn’t even know what to do with them. How much gratitude for having left my country and my loved ones only for the Gospel. How much friendship was given to me by the many people I met. This welcome, this benevolence, this gratitude, this friendship now it is up to us to implement them, knowing that the Gospel given by our missionaries over the last five centuries to all continents now returns to us, brought by those who received it. If God puts us on this path he certainly has a good reason. Let us therefore welcome this future, already present, full of novelty and beauty for the Church.

