the moment in which a wall of the burning building collapses – Corriere TV

Completely destroyed a seven-story building, threatened nearby apartment buildings

High flames and thick smoke in central Sydney where it caught fire seven-story building: it is a historic building, a former hat factory.
The most dangerous (but also spectacular for images) moment, when a wall of the top floor of the building is crashed to the ground, not far from a charred van. Two nearby buildings were also affected by the disaster. More than 100 firefighters busy putting out the fire.

May 26, 2023 – Updated May 26, 2023, 08:46 am

