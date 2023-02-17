13
Several videos posted on social networks and then shared by hundreds of people around the world show lightning flashes in the sky right during the earthquake that hit central Turkey. It could be lightning, as a storm was in progress at the time of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake or – as local media reports – it could be a consequence of various short circuits from the power stations and connected equipment or other high-tech systems scattered around on the territory (read on here)
February 6, 2023 – Updated February 7, 2023, 08:12 am
