the moment of the explosion in the city center – Corriere TV

The discharge of ammunition and then the explosion, while the traffic of cars flows

It was a Russian fighter-bomber that provoked the explosion and the huge crater – 20 meters wide – in the center of Belgorod, a city near the border with Ukraine. Local authorities reported a massive explosion on Thursday, April 20, and the regional governor said two women were injured. “While a Sukhoi Su-34 Air Force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod, an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition occurred,” the defense ministry said. Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, announcing a state of emergency, wrote on Telegram that a crater 20 meters (65 feet) in diameter had formed on one of the main roads. Four cars and four apartment buildings were damaged.