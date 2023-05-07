the moment of the shots and the escape of the people – Corriere TV

It took place on May 6 in the city of Allen, a small suburb of Dallas. At least 9 dead

A gunman got out of a silver sedan and began shooting at people in a Dallas-area shopping mall on Saturday, May 6, killing eight people and injuring seven others — three seriously — before being shot dead by an police who were nearby, authorities said. The tragedy took place in the Allen Premium Outlets, a vast open-air shopping centre. Children were also among the injured.

Camcorder video that circulated online showed the gunman getting out of a car and shooting people on the sidewalk. More than three dozen shots were heard as the vehicle that recorded the video sped away. Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said seven people, including the shooter, died at the scene. Nine victims were taken to area hospitals, but two of them died.