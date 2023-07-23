the moment of the vote of the leader of Vox Santiago Abascal- Corriere TV

Today the country is called to the polls for the early elections called by Pedro Sanchez

Spain today she is called to vote in the general election. Polls show the right-wing Popular Party ahead of the socialists, which will probably need the far-right Vox formation to form a government coalition. In the video, the moment of the vote of the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. The snap elections were called by Pedro Sanchez after the results of the local elections in May in which the right-wing Popular Party prevailed.

