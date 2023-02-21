The moment of witnessing the miracle, the world‘s third AIDS cured patient was confirmed: infected for 14 years

AIDS HIV has been regarded as a terminal illness for many years and cannot be completely cured. Lucky people can cooperate with treatment to ensure that no serious lesions will occur. However, there are still miracles in the world. I don’t know it once. Now the third case of AIDS can be confirmed in the world The healer has emerged.

According to the “Natural Medicine” magazine, this lucky man is called the “Dusseldorf patient”. When the world‘s first AIDS patient was cured in 2008, he was 39 years old but infected with HIV. The doctor comforted him by saying It can be cured, but I didn’t expect this process to last for 14 years.

The “Dusseldorf patient” is also the third confirmed cured AIDS patient in the world in the past few years, the previous two being the “Berlin patient” and the “London patient”.

Before him, there were some cases that claimed to be cured, but they have not been confirmed by global authorities, and the results have not yet been officially published. Follow-up confirmation will further increase the persuasiveness of being cured.

The healing process of the “Dusseldorf patient” was also full of accidents. After being infected with AIDS in 2008,Leukemia was diagnosed again in 2010, and the reason why he was cured was also related to the hematopoietic stem cell transplant needed for leukemiafound a donor with CCR5 gene mutation, which can treat leukemia and AIDS at the same time.

Finally, in 2013, the “Dusseldorf patient” got such an opportunity, followed by a long-term follow-up observation period. After the treatment was stopped in 2018, HIV reappearance was not found in 4 years, and the cure was finally confirmed.