He grabbed his chest and then collapsed, luckily the referee reacted immediately and stopped the match and called the doctors to help Drago Gudelje.

Izvor: Twitter/josemanu_rdz/Screenshot

Serbian football player Dragi Gudelj suffered a cardiac arrest during the match of the third Spanish league between his club Cordoba and Ferol and was rushed to the hospital, although after medical intervention on the field he even wanted to continue playing. Doctors are even resuscitated for seven minutes the brother of the Serbian representative Nemanja Gudelj, who collapsed at the very beginning of the match, far from all the happenings, when the ball was not even near him.

Gudelj grabbed his heart, then fell to the grass, then got up, and then collapsed once more, before the referee noticed it and immediately demanded that the match be stopped and that the medical service enter the field. Doctors from both teams came in and started saving the life of Gudelje, who was unconscious for several minutes while they massaged his heart and resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

Now a video has appeared on social networks that shows exactly how everything played out and when Dragi Gudelj fell on the grass already after ten minutes of the match, which in the end did not even continue. We warn you, the footage is disturbing:

In the meantime, they announced from Cordoba that Dragi Gudelj is now stable and will be kept in the hospital for further examinations. This season, he is a regular in the former Spanish first division and has “settled down” after years of wandering around the Netherlands and Spain. He started his playing career in the younger categories of Ajax, he played for Volen, Vitoria Guimarais B, Cadiz B, while he has been in Córdoba since 2022.