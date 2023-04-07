The action of the agents while he was trying to open fire after running over people

An overturned car, some agents pointing their weapons at the bomber, on the ground, and firing a few shots, wounding him to death. These are the images that can be seen in this video, which we only show in its less bloody part. Tel Aviv police officers intervened to neutralize the man as he attempted to open fire after running over people on the waterfront at Kaufmann Street.

A second attack would be conducted near Charles Clore park.

A tourist died in the attackwhile other people aged between 17 and 74 were injured, even seriously.