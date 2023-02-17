Approaches The Demoscopic of Mondo Sonorowho returns with renewed strength and with two dates to celebrate in Madrid y Barcelona respectively with groups and artists that are among our favorites of the moment.

And we could mention again some of the names that have been at our parties when they were beginning their careers and that are now indispensable names on the independent state scene: Lori Meyers, Bizarre Love Triangle, FASHION, Honey, La Bien Querida, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba and a very long etcetera.

The demo concept has changed a lot today, if it still makes sense, but what hasn’t changed one iota is our desire to give those artists we love a further push. We do it month after month from our pages and, once a year, also from The demoscopic, which this time will be doubled to be held in Madrid and Barcelona a few days apart. In them you can see artists like Dove, dani, demand, Besmaya, Talk about Me in Present o elaneplus a surprise artist in Barcelona.

Both appointments will take place this month of March, starting with the one that will take place in Madrid on March 16 at the Teatro Barceló and following the one that will be held in Barcelona on March 31specifically in the Wolf Room. And remember, La Demoscopica has free admission in both cities until full capacity is reached. This means that, first, you must download the invitations in the links that we include below and, second, be punctual so as not to stay on the street.

Facing two parties has been possible thanks to the involvement of all the artists and the participation as sponsors of Estrella Damm, Wegow y AIEas well as the collaboration of the concert series Bee Weekof Witis Agency, Brat Productions and of the Sala Wolf.

But let’s focus on the poster. In Madrid we will be able to see four artists with very different but undoubtedly complementary proposals. we will have daniprotagonist of our cover last month thanks to its second full-length, “postscript” (El Volcán, 23), with his broken-hearted electronic pop. To the Madrid trio Dovewho make their full-length debut with the album “Not yet” (La Castanya, 23), an addictive mix of indie rock, noise pop and melodies to sing along to. And speaking of guitars, those of demandauthors of “A strange moment” (Sonido Muchacho, 22), an album that drinks from the Spanish tradition of sharper independent rock. Although there will also be pop to dance by the Basque-Barcelona duo Besmaya and a repertoire, made up of his various singles and his epé from a few months ago, in which good melodies, emotion and light are not lacking.

from today to download your free ticket for La Demoscopica de Madrid in Passline.

As for Barcelona, The Demoscopic of Barcelona will also have dani, an artist who has visited the city on several occasions, adding more audiences to her performances every day. But his will be the only performance that will coincide in both parties. Accompanying her we will meet the rapper elanevoice and attitude that combines tradition and modernity, strength and emotion, as well demonstrated “Metamorphosis” (Propaganda Pel Fet!, 22) and his collaborations with the most diverse artists. Although the party will come hand in hand with the people of Barcelona Talk about me in presenta round night guarantee with the techno-rumba that they have deployed above all in “Live more” (Halley Records, 22). But that will not be all, because we will also have a surprise group that he will present… oh, sorry, we almost forgot that this is precisely what it is about, a surprise artist whose name we are not going to reveal. So you already know, download your free ticket for La Demoscopica de Barcelona in Wegow.

So now you know, download your invitation and, above all, go to the venue on the day of the concert as punctually as possible, lest you be left out.