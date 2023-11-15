The MondoXbox Community Awards are back: nominations open!

We are pleased to announce that, after a few years of pause, the MondoXbox Community Awardsthe event that wants to celebrate with you the gaming year on Xbox, rewarding the best titles released on Xbox in 14 different categories and crown the Xbox game of 2023the whole according to the MondoXbox Community!

The selection and voting process will be divided into two phases, which will obviously be followed by the award ceremony. The first phase (that of the nominations) is already open and will last until Monday 20 November.

To vote, simply reach the form on this page.

Here are the fundamental rules for this nomination phase:

1) For each category you can nominate a maximum of 3 different games (or DLC / extra content, patches). It is not mandatory to vote in all categories and/or nominate 3 titles in each category. 2) The nominations are “free”, in the sense that you can vote for any game (or DLC / extra content, patch) you can think of in any category, as long as you enter the name correctly and remain as faithful to the category as possible ( e.g. Forza Motorsport in the Best Adventure category is not an accepted nomination). 3) The game (or DLC / extra content, patches, etc.) must be released on the Xbox console (it doesn’t matter if exclusive or not). 4) The game (or DLC / extra content, patches, etc.) must have been released between 15 NOVEMBER 2022 and 15 NOVEMBER 2023. 5) You cannot nominate the same game (or DLC / extra content, patches, etc.) in the same category multiple times.

The nomination collection form will remain active until 9pm on Monday 20 November 2023.

Each user will only be able to vote once (for this you need to log in with a valid Google account). The email addresses linked to the accounts THEY WILL NOT BE RECORDED.

The 5 most nominated titles in each category will advance to the final voting phase (or fewer, if this number is not reached).

The finalist titles will be announced on our Twitch channel Monday 27 November starting at 9.00 pm

Thanks in advance to all participants, e may the best games win!

