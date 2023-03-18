Monegros Desertthe only European festival to be held in a desert, is back on next July 29 for everything great Among the artists confirmed for this new edition we find names like Joseph Capriati, Folamour, Cuartero, Jamie Jones, Marco Faraone, Melvo Baptiste o Sam Paganiniamong others.

On July 29, Monegros Desert Festival returns to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary in which it guarantees to preserve the RAVE concept, add new stages, technological and creative innovations, as well as operational improvements compared to the previous year. On the occasion of this great celebration, the founders of the festival promise to offer their fans different novelties, among them, the construction of the largest art installation in the form of a stage that attendees have ever seen.

If we talk about the confirmed artists, we can already say that the desert will roar again with techno as its first protagonist, but without forgetting urban genres such as hip hop, drum n bass, dub, house and even a touch of disco. In this second announcement, with which the line-up is closed, Monegros Desert Festival announces the incorporation of the remaining 30% of the poster. Among the artists that stand out in this second advertisement, we find Cuartero, Folamour, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Marco Faraone, Melvo Baptiste or Sam Paganini.

In total, all the artists that will perform at the event are the following: 999999999, Adam Beyer, Alinka, Amelie Lens, Andy C, Anetha, Anfisa Letyago, Anna, Bastian Bux, Baum, Ben Sims, Carlita, Charlie Sparks b2b Parfait, Clara Cuvé, Cuartero, CLTX, Dan Shake b2b Sally C, Daria Kolosova b2b Etapp Kyle, DAVE The Drummer, Dax J b2b SPFDJ, Dexphase, DJ Boring, Dub Elements, Eats Everything, Fjaak, Fernando Costa, Friction, Folamour, Funk Assault, Greenlight Sound System ft. Hector Oaks, I Hate Models, Ilario Alicante, Ill Pekeño & Ergo Pro, Ion Pananides & Alex Pott, Indira Paganotto, Iseo & Dodosound, Jamie Jones, Jeremy Underground, Joseph Capriati, Juliet Fox, Kevin De Vries, Klangkuenstler, Kobosil , Kölsch, Layton Giordani, Mad Division feat Gordo Master, Oto & Lasai, Marco Faraone, Melvo Baptiste, Midas Alonso, Michael Bibi, Mochakk, MYD DJ Set, Nico Moreno, Oscar Mulero, Paula Temple b2b SNTS, PEARL b2b Not a Headliner , Paco Osuna, Patrick Mason, Pendulum, Pushmann, Regal, Reinier Zonneveld, Richie Hawtin, Sam Paganini, Sama ́Abdulhadi, Sara Landry, Seth Troxler, Shdw & Obscure Shape, Scription b2b Barbara Lago, Subfocus DJ Set & ID, Trym b2b Shlømo, Tini Gessler, Vandal, Will & Cravo, Vintage Culture, y Wu-Tang Clan. You can buy your tickets at this link.