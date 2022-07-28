Home World The Monetary Authority of Macau raises the discount window base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

The Monetary Authority of Macau raises the discount window base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
The Monetary Authority of Macau raises the discount window base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% – Xinhua English.news.cn
</p> <p> The Monetary Authority of Macau raises the discount window base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="490915" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Finance

Monetary Authority of Macau raises discount window base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%

2022-07-28 09:58

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

Securities Times Network

Wang Huancheng

2022-07-28 09:58

Securities Times Network News, Macau Monetary Authority today (July 28) raised the discount window base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%. Since the pataca is pegged to the Hong Kong dollar, the policy interest rate changes of the two places must be basically the same to maintain the effective operation of the Hong Kong-Macao linked exchange rate system. Therefore, the Macau Monetary Authority follows the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to adjust its base rate.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4764835

    Monetary Authority of Macau raises discount window base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%

    6878

    Finance

    news

    1429

    Wang Huancheng

    2022-07-28

    See also  Is the Olympics a bad thing for the host city? | Japan | Al Jazeera

    You may also like

    Weekly Current Affairs Analysis: Will China-South Korea relations...

    A couple lived under a false identity in...

    High tension in Baghdad: supporters of Moqtada al...

    A couple lived under a false identity in...

    “Summer is ours too”. The new Body Positive...

    Weekly Current Affairs Analysis: Will China-South Korea relations...

    Wuhan lockdown returns four asymptomatic cases

    Europe’s hot summer “can’t afford air conditioning”? China’s...

    North Korea, Kim Jong Un: “Ready to mobilize...

    Power struggle upgrade!Three major events disrupted Zhongnanhai and...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy