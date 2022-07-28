Securities Times Network News, Macau Monetary Authority today (July 28) raised the discount window base rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%. Since the pataca is pegged to the Hong Kong dollar, the policy interest rate changes of the two places must be basically the same to maintain the effective operation of the Hong Kong-Macao linked exchange rate system. Therefore, the Macau Monetary Authority follows the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to adjust its base rate.