MILANO – Monthly transfers from two NGOs, the Italian one No Peace Without Justice and the American Human Rights Foundationinvolved in Qatargate together with Fight Impunity of the former Pd deputy (later in Article 1) Antonio Panzeri. More than the balance of two hundred thousand euros on the account of the lawyer daughter Silvia Panzeri, what intrigues the investigators are the movements of the last two years, on which the Brussels prosecutor is investigating.