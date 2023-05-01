The monitor did not work, the penalty decision was made in the VAR room Sports

The reason why Simone Soca had to respect the decisions of the VAR room is also known.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Controversial situations at the last match of the 32nd round of Serie A.

In the duel between Bologna and Juventus, the host and then the guest were awarded penalty directly from the VAR room, without the head referee having the opportunity to make sure whether this decision was correct or not, so he had to accept the VAR referee’s suggestions.

From the beginning of the game, DAZN reporters noted that both benches were informed that the VAR monitor is not working. It became a serious problem when Riccardo Orsolini fell in the penalty area after contact with Danilo, and the referee Simone Soca he decided to continue the game.

Normally, the VAR would review the footage and recommend an on-field review, allowing the referee to confirm or change his original decision. However, due to technical problems and the fact that the monitor was not working, in this case Soca allowed VAR to the referee Paolo Silvio Macoleni to make the decision for him and award the penalty.

It is not a common protocol, but in special circumstances, this approach may be accepted. The Juventus players were furious at the breach of protocol, as they did not know the monitor was down from the start of the match.

The break lasted a few minutes, and then Soca pointed to the “lime”, from where Orsolini scored and gave Bologna the advantage.

As Soca awarded a penalty for the home team in the 10th minute, he reacted the same way 20 minutes later on the other side. However, unlike Orsolini, Arkadius Milik he did not use the penalty and the score remained 1:0.

However, the Pole redeemed himself in the second half. In the 61st minute, he tied the game at 1:1, but the guests did not have the strength to completely overturn the result, and had to settle for a point.

SERIES A – ROUND 32:

Inter – Lazio 3:1 (0:1)

/Lautaro Martinez 78, Gosens 83, Lukaku 90 – Felipe Anderson 30/

Cremonese – Verona 1:1 (1:0)

/Church 9 – Verdi 75/

Naples – Salernitana 1:1 (0:0)

/Olivera 62 – Day 84/

Sassuolo – Empoli 1:1 (0:1)

/Berardi 83 – Kambjagi 11/

Fiorentina – Sampdoria 5:0 (1:0)

/Kastrovili 45+2, Dodo 62, Duncan 66, Kuame 76, Terzic 88/

Bologna – Juventus 1:1 (1:0)

/Orsolini 10 pens – Owned 61/

Played on Saturday:

Rome – Milan 1:1 (0:0)

/Ejbraham 90+4 – Salemakers 90+7/

Turin – Atalanta 1:2 (0:1)

/Sanabrija 75 – Zapakosta 34, Zapata 88/

Played on Friday:

Spice – Monca 0:2 (0:1)

/ Curija 21, Karlos Augusto 90+3/

Lenses – Udinese 1:0 (0:0)

/Strefeca 62 pen/