The monk Ambrose lives with the wolf Alpha | Info

The monk Amvrosije spends time with wild animals, and his best friend is the wolf Alpha.

Harsh winter, Javor planina, which is twenty-five kilometers from Ivanjica, is bound by snow and ice. Places are empty because people left there a long time ago. The monk Amvrosije lives there, in fact he is the abbot and the only monk of the Kovilje monastery. Next to him is a she-wolf that hides from people, but follows the abbot of Kovil.

“The she-wolf Alfa was very small, she was about 15 days old and she had just regained her sight. When I took her from some people, I brought her to me and that’s how it all started, and then we slowly made contact, I slowly fed her and then she grew up creating trust. Here she is now seven months old and she is essentially still small, since wolves only become mature at the age of two, so she has another year or so to grow,” said the monk Amvrosije.

As he says, there used to be a lot of monks in that monastery, there are even stories that there was also a monastic school there, but a lot of writings were destroyed and no exact information is known about this monastery. The abbot said that there is now only one monk, he, who, as he says, “learns from the wolf.”

“I still haven’t discovered where such a love for animals comes from, I’m still looking for an answer to that question because I never had animals as a child. We lived in an apartment and never had a dog or a cat, then it suddenly dawned on me, after I came here to the desert and wilderness, and that’s when I first encountered a relationship with nature. It ranged from a hedgehog, to now a wolf, an eagle, a raven, a fox and other animals. But it is an interesting story about beasts, because beasts have some harmony with nature, while already tame animals are used to humans, to a different way of life. We can learn a lot from animals” said the monk.

Abbot Amvrosije also has other friends in nature. These are fox, eagle, falcon, raven, weasel, viper and of course wolf. “In addition to the wolf, he also had a raven and an eagle, which, since I am there with him every day, was also strange to me. The eagle leaves him, flies away and is gone for two days, and then on the third day I see an eagle from 300, 400 meters above him, which makes a circle above him, lands, hangs out with him for a while and then flies off to the mountain again. Likewise with the raven, the raven didn’t just fly that long. He was always around the monastery and Father Amvrosi, but he was free in nature,” said the man who regularly visits the monk.



Amvrosije said that that was the point. That the one you love, you have to give him freedom and if he comes back to you, then it means he loves you. “That’s how I heal with these animals. A man must heal himself in order to love. You have to let someone go, and if they really love you they will be there.”

Amvorsije says that people find it strange that he spends time with animals and that these animals approach him at all. A total of three people live in the vicinity of Javor. A grandmother, a monk and a former school principal. When he was asked what he thought about the saying “A wolf changes its coat, but its temper never”, and whether he was afraid that the Alpha would “crush” him, he said: “Love changes its coat, but its temper never. So whatever happens , her love for me will remain unchanging and unconditional. Just the same and nothing will change.”

