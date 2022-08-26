The monkeypox epidemic continues to spread across the United States: a new infant case, prison inmates infected again

Release time: 2022-08-26

Overseas Network, August 26. The Associated Press and Reuters reported that the current monkeypox epidemic continues to spread in the United States. As of August 25, local time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 16,926 confirmed cases in 50 states and Washington. District of Columbia. In recent days, a Texas prison reported an inmate diagnosed with monkeypox, while a new infant case was reported in Seattle.

According to the Harris County Police in Texas, the United States on the 25th, an inmate was escorted to a local prison on August 15 and was quarantined in accordance with the new crown epidemic prevention and control measures. During this time, he developed symptoms and was diagnosed with monkeypox virus. At present, the prison is tracing close contacts and disinfecting relevant places. Monkeypox cases were previously reported at a San Francisco, California prison.

In addition to the monkeypox outbreak in prisons, the new infant cases have also attracted public attention in the United States. The health department in Seattle, Washington, said this week that there was a new baby case there, the second reported in the United States. The patient, most likely infected by a family member, is currently in stable condition and is receiving treatment.

Recently, the US media has been publishing articles criticizing the US government’s ineffectiveness in fighting the monkeypox epidemic. National Public Radio reported on August 19 that the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States has reached the highest level in the world. A series of mistakes by the government in the early stage of the fight against the epidemic led to a serious shortage of vaccines and serious racial disparities in distribution. The Washington Post said in an article on August 17 that the U.S. government has long been aware of the problems of low inventory, storage and transportation of monkeypox vaccines, but it has not taken effective measures. The U.S. government’s slow progress in testing, treatment and vaccination efforts has led to repeated deterioration of the epidemic.