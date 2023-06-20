The Moroccan rap star ElGrandeToto will arrive in Spain

ElGrandeToto he is a rap superstar in his native Morocco and well known throughout much of Africa. In 2021 she was the most streamed artist on Spotify in the North Africa and Middle East region. The rapper bets on eclecticism and sings mixing the dialect of Arabic Daria, French and English. In our country there will also be those who have met him thanks to his collaboration with Morad in “Unseeing Eyes”.

“Chameleon” (21), his latest album, mixes influences and collaborations, and has reached an audience beyond the Mediterranean. It goes from the melancholic autotune of “Santa Fe” to the deep and intense rhythms of the acclaimed “Mghayer”, and counts with the presence of local and international artists such as Smallx, Pay, Damso, Hamza y Farid Bang.

Now announce your tour “Twenty-Seven”, which will take you to France, Germany, England, Belgium, Holland, and even Canada. In addition, it will pass through Spain in February of next year, with two scheduled dates.

He February 7, 2024 will be in The [2] of Apolloin Barcelona; and the February 8th in Room of the Wizink Center of Madrid. Tickets are already on sale through Ticketmaster y Livenation.

