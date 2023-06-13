The most active volcano in the Philippines began to spew lava, and more than 10,000 people evacuated in an emergency-Chinanews.com Video

The most active volcano in the Philippines began to spew lava, tens of thousands of people evacuated

According to the Associated Press, on the night of June 11 local time, Mayon Volcano, the most active volcano in the Philippines, spewed lava, and tens of thousands of residents were forced to evacuate.

According to reports, more than 12,600 people have been forced to evacuate the area within a 6km radius of the crater since the increase in volcanic activity last week.

However, thousands of residents still remain in the “permanent danger zone” below Mayon Volcano. This area has long been off-limits, but many people still live here because they have nowhere else to go.

Alberta Province has entered a state of emergency on the 9th of this month, and when a major volcanic eruption occurs, disaster relief funds can be distributed more quickly.

Previously, the eruption alert level of Mayon Volcano had been raised to level 3, which means that the volcano is in a state of high instability and a dangerous eruption may occur within weeks or days. (making Jiang Lu)

