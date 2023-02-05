Home World The most beautiful disfigured MMA fighter
The most beautiful disfigured MMA fighter

Kamila Smogulecka, a 27-year-old Polish fighter, is recognized as the most beautiful athlete in MMA. Moreover, the British press called her the most beautiful fighter in the world.

“Zusje” debuted in the MMA ring three years ago and, although he did not achieve many victories, his notoriety “exploded” in the online environment. Kamila currently has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Millions of followers who were shocked after Kamila posted on her account a video but also some photos in which she appeared disfigured at the end of a fight in the ring. “For those wondering, it happened in the first round, but I fought until the end and lost on points. I fully recovered in a month”, declared “Zusje”.

Until now, Kamila Smogulecka has two wins and two losses in the MMA circuit. For each contested fight, Kamila collected up to 30,000 euros.

Kamila Smogulecka also created an account on an adult platform in 2022, where her photos can be viewed for a monthly subscription of $15. In addition, he also started a music career.

“Zusje” amassed a fortune approaching a million dollars, but only a small part of this money was earned from sports.

Photo source: Instagram

