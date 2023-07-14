The most common fetishes in people | Entertainment

“Remember that what seems extravagant to some is a source of excitement and fulfillment to others,” the experts point out.

A new study by Joy Love Dolls analyzed Google search data to find out what people really fall for in the bedroom. Turns out it gets a lot of people excited to apply he was. Believe it or not, sadism turned out to be the most sought-after fetish game worldwide, with almost 10 million average searches per year!

This fetish involves inflicting physical or psychological suffering on another person in order to induce arousal and orgasm. The tendency to derive pleasure from one’s own pain or humiliation, also known as “masochism“, also has 6.6 million average searches per year. This fetish can be practiced verbally and physically.

CBT ranks third, and in the world of fetishes, it means “male genital and testicular torture,” which is clearly a fetish for some, with 5.4 million people searching for information about it every year. Claustrophobia ranks fourth, where many people seem excited by being confined in a small space. Other fetishes that made the top 10 include humiliation, role play, pretending to be different ages, as well as an extreme form of binding in which people are wrapped from head to toe – like a mummy.

“It’s important to be open-minded”

Melissa Stone, Intimacy and Relationship Expert at Joy Love Dolls, said: “Developing a healthy understanding of fetishes within a relationship can greatly improve intimacy and satisfaction in your relationship. With searches for the term ‘fetish’ increasing by 132 percent in the last 30 days worldwide, it’s important to approach fetishes with an open mind, respect and clear communication between participants. Remember that what seems extravagant to some is a source of excitement and fulfillment to others.”.

