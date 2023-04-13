Beyond the price, beyond the brand, beyond the Android-iOS dichotomy. Taking care of a smartphone is much more serious than we might think.

Assuming that now as much as we can take care of it, the life of a smartphone is fixed-termafter two-three years it loses performance, there is always one more performing, giving it back you always find the right opportunity to save.

There are those who bind themselves to telephone operators and, upon expiry of the contract, takes the opportunity to remake a smartphone. There are those who often change operators and save for sure, with a little too much stress to keep up with this or that unmissable promo, but accounts in hand, it’s worth it.

Regardless of our strategy in terms of smartphones and net of the pleasure of having a mobile phone made in Android, rather than an iPhone (to remove the doubt, many have two smartphones) there is a lowest common denominator that unites all: its good use.

And on the subject of good use, Taking care of a battery is essential, especially for those who work outside the home and very often don’t have a socket to recharge their mobile phone. Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, you name it, do the same.

At the center of power

The starting point is that lithium batteries, even the most performing ones, they gradually lose capacitywhich means it’s only a matter of time before your device runs out of battery more frequently, but this is where the way you recharge your batteries comes into play, it can make all the difference.

For example, leaving the device connected to an energy source is a double-edged sword: yes, you always have your mobile phone charged, but this way you put too much strain on the battery. The key factors influencing the degradation of a battery they are the temperature, state and rate of charge.

So to make the most of the life the lithium battery, the goal is to slow down the rate at which you burn through the so-called recharge cycles. Translated into practice, it is always better not to charge your mobile phone until you have dropped to 20%. And again: no updates when the battery is running low, never let the phone overheat. A mistake that can be paid dearly is always keeping the smartphone at 100%, or letting it go to zero: in short, in the middle stat virtus.

