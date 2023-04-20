The most common mistakes when losing weight Magazine

Dokor reveals the most common mistakes when losing weight and why the pounds are not lost!

Izvor: Shutterstock

Summer is just around the corner, and those who have tackled extra pounds are heavily on special diets, diets and taking care of calories in order to be ready for the beach and swimming.

However, it happens that even after removing both carbohydrates and calories from the menu, somehow the results are still not visible. According to Dr. Michael Mosley, the problem could be hidden in the most common and imperceptible mistakes.

A nutrition expert says that many of us don’t even think about the drinks we consume every day. It seems that ordinary coffee cannot disturb the diet and our goal towards the ideal line, but on the contrary – it really affects them. In addition to coffee, alcohol and fruit juices also contain a lot of calories.

“If you eat healthy, exercise regularly and take care of your health, and your weight does not change, there is a good reason for that. Coffee, alcohol and fruit juices affect your weight loss process,” adds Dr. Michael.

It also reveals the ideal solution for that. When it comes to coffee, you could still enjoy a caffeine boost if you swap high-calorie coffee with milk (latte or cappuccino) for home-brewed coffee or even some type of herbal tea.

“Alcohol is also something that should be approached with caution as many often forget how rich it can be in both calories and carbohydrates. The evidence is clear – alcohol makes you fat. In addition to the impact of calories from alcoholic beverages, the food choices you make while drinking and the next day are significant and potentially life-threatening health problems,” reveals the doctor at the end.

(WORLD)