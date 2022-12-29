At present, the outbreak of the epidemic in various parts of China has caused medical shortages and a wave of deaths. From the 26th to the 27th, when Xi Jinping presided over the first “democratic life meeting” of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he stated that the CCP has fully prevented the epidemic, and reiterated the “Xi Thought” and “two establishments” “, and “persist in absolute loyalty to the party” at any time and under any circumstances.

Lai Rongwei, an assistant professor at Taiwan’s Longhua University of Science and Technology, told Voice of Hope that the CCP is currently facing internal and external difficulties. In addition to being continuously blocked and isolated internationally, there are also many internal problems. “Currently, the CCP has experienced a Sanxin crisis similar to that during the Cultural Revolution. That is, people have no confidence in the leadership of the Communist Party, nor in the socialism that the Communist Party upholds. They are also pessimistic about the future prospects of China under the leadership of the Communist Party.”

General Yu Zongji, former dean of the Political and Warfare College of Taiwan National Defense University, believes that although the list of the new Central Standing Committee has been confirmed, the handover has not yet been completed.

He told Voice of Hope, “Xi Jinping is still consolidating his leadership prestige, consolidating his personal power base, and continuing to increase the intensity of foreign military operations in the face of such a serious (serious) situation as the domestic economy and the epidemic. It can be seen that Chinese lives are completely marginalized under the CCP’s rule. Let people once again experience the cruel nature of the CCP, which treats people’s lives and properties as nothing.”

Xi Jinping also said at the meeting: This year is an extremely important year in the history of the party and the country, the international environment is turbulent and the waves are turbulent, and the domestic reform, development and stability tasks are arduous and arduous.

In 2019, the CCP began to implement “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy” with a “spirit of struggle”; in August this year, after Pelosi visited Taiwan, the CCP continued to attack and threaten Taiwan; It is aggression, and there is no sanction. For all these reasons, the CCP is regarded by the international community as the axis of evil and is isolated by the international community.

However, the previous policies of the CCP, such as the advancement of the state and the retreat of the people, strict control of the Internet economy, and the three-year eradication of epidemic prevention, led to the withdrawal of a large number of foreign capital, the real estate industry nearly collapsed, and the Chinese economy was hit hard in multiple directions.

Lai Rongwei believes that the decline of China‘s economy and the wave of deaths caused by the epidemic have caused the Chinese people to suffer double losses of property and lives, and the CCP has lost the legitimacy of its rule. Therefore, in addition to facing internal factional struggles, the CCP must also face the huge counterattack of the entire Chinese society against it.

Yu Zongji pointed out that it is obvious that (the CCP) has entered the Soviet era. If the situation continues to deteriorate, any loss of control in any aspect may cause his regime to collapse. Now is the most dangerous moment in the century since the founding of the CCP.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.