Do you know what is the most dangerous position in bed…

Izvor: Shutterstock/Antonio Guillem

In order to freshen up your love life, but also to spice up your relationship, experts advise you to experiment in bed. Whether it’s a longer and different foreplay, trying out new poses or fetishes, it’s up to you. But not at all costs – unless you want to end up “disastrous”.

What happened to a man from Indonesia will become a lesson for everyone to be moderate and not overdo it, especially in bed. Namely, he had to undergo emergency surgery after breaking his genital organ in a notorious pose and earning what is medically known as “eggplant pe*is”.

This case was published in the professional medical magazine “Urology Case Reports”, and the patient was a 37-year-old man who died in “reverse cowgirl”, a position in which the partner is on top, with her back turned away from the partner.

According to Dr. Karan Raj, a popular doctor on TikTok, this is officially the most dangerous intimate pose because 50 percent of male genital fractures occur in it. In this particular case, everything went downhill, when the unnamed man heard a “crack” in the midst of his ecstasy, followed by severe pain and loss of erection. Also, he was unable to go to the toilet.

By the time he arrived at the hospital, his organ was already severely swollen and turned a dark purple color, which is why this condition is called “eggplant pe*is”, because it looks like this vegetable.

By the way, the male genital organ, as is well known, has no bones, but an injury is called a fracture when the tissue responsible for maintaining an erection is split. In the case of this man, the injury was even more serious because the wall of the largest blood vessel also ruptured, which is why the blood flowed.

Therefore, men, be moderate in everything, but also carefully choose the poses in bed. It is always better to choose the one that will please both you and your partner.

(WORLD)