Women have chosen the most desirable actor of all time!

Source: Profimedia

According to recent research, it is neither. The global chain of cinemas “Showcase Cinemas” recently conducted an interesting poll with the aim of choosing the most attractive actor of all time. Although not a large number of women took part in the poll, but 2,000 of them, all of whom are accomplished mothers, the first place was still taken, somewhat unexpectedly, by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

“Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise has topped the list of favorite movie stars,” confirmed John Dixon, a representative of the company.

At the age of 60, he still keeps to himself, takes special care of his diet and undergoes various beauty treatments, and also, in addition to this honorable first place, the names of other actors entered the top 10 places, atypical among polls seen so far and opinions, namely: Robin Williams, Tom Hanks, Patrick Swayze, Robert Redford, John Wayne, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Alan Rickman, Brady Cooper.

Also, in the same survey, the most loved film of all time was chosen, and the film “The Sound of Music” from 1965 won the largest number of votes.

See what Tom Cruise looks like in the gallery:

(WORLD)