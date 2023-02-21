Another assignment from the 5th grade of elementary school flooded the nets.

If you’re a parent of an elementary school student, then you’ve probably already encountered tasks that require some serious brainstorming. Recently, the networks have been flooded with numerous math tasks, while adults do not hide how amazed they are by the fact that they are intended for that age. Also, it often happens that parents do not know how to help their children, so they turn to social network users for help.

Another one in the series drove many crazy. A mom from Boston shared on Reddit a math problem that her 10-year-old son, a 5th grader, is solving. The children are asked to calculate how many pages there are in a book, and almost all of them openly said that they did not know the solution. It reads like this:

“Mark read the first 30 pages on Monday, then another eighth of the book on Tuesday. He read the remaining quarter of the book on Wednesday. How many pages are there in the book?”. Almost everyone wrote that the question was too difficult for ten-year-olds, so it was published with a note “Check if you are smarter than a fifth grader”.

“I often think that some people, before being ‘let into society’, should be tested for some basic skills. Then I see something like this and I realize that I shouldn’t have been let into people either…”, one user joked , but the others also agreed that it is difficult to find a solution. “Divide 30 pages by five to see what one-eighth of a book is, and the answer is six pages,” someone explained. He added that you multiply 8 by 6, which is 48, and the equation is solved.

