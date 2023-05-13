the most expensive players of the Super League of Serbia | Sports

These are the most expensive footballers of every team in the Superliga of Serbia, and some of them are highly valued on the market.

Source: MN PRESS

Observatory for the study of statistical data in football CIES she presented data on the most valuable footballers in each team of the first leagues in Europe, so we also found out who is the most valuable footballer in the Super League.

It is a wing midfielder of Red Star Osman Bukari whom CIES assesses to over 5.000.000 evra value, while it is the most valuable at Partizan Svetozar Marković which costs more than 4.000.000 evra. More than 2,000,000 euros are worth Miloš Pantović from Voždovac, Bojan Kovačević from Čukaricko.

The most expensive players worth more than a million euros are Spartak from Subotica with Kvaku Osei, Radnički from Kragujevac with Nikola Miličić, as well as Vojvodina and Novi Pazar with Nikola Čumić and Semir Alić. Veljko Ilić from Kolubara is also worth more than 1,000,000 euros.

The clubs whose most expensive players are worth less than a million euros are Radnički Niš, Napredak Kruševac, Mladost Lucani, Radnik Surdulica, Javor Ivanjica and Mladost GAT.

