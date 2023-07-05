The most famous hot dog eating contest in the United States

Every year on July 4th, the day in which the adoption of the American Declaration of Independence is celebrated, tens of thousands of people attend New York’s “Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest”, one of the most important and followed food competitions in the United States , a country in which the so-called “competitive eating”, the competitions in which one eats enormous quantities of a particular dish in the shortest possible time, has its own history and popularity.

The approximately twenty participants – all under contract with Major League Eating, the main US league of food competitions – arrange themselves side by side along a table on a stage set up in Coney Island, a neighborhood south of Brooklyn overlooking by the sea, known for its rides and attractions on the docks, dotted with banquets of street food. Participants must eat as many hot dogs in ten minutes and there is $10,000 up for grabs. The regulation is rather detailed and picturesque: among other things, condiments are forbidden, vomiting involves disqualification, while dipping the hot dog in a drink to make it easier to swallow is allowed, but for no more than five seconds. Using any type of tool is prohibited.

The event, which is often described as grotesque in the rest of the world, has national significance: all the major US newspapers, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, they took care of it. During yesterday’s competition, the current defending champion in the men’s category Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs in ten minutes; in the women’s category, the winner was Midi Sudo, with 39 and a half hot dogs. Neither broke their personal bests of 76 and 48½ hot dogs, respectively. Chestnut and Sudo were considered the clear favorites.

The origins of the competition have been historically traced back to 1916: according to this version, four immigrants of Irish origin decided to test their “Americanness” by challenging themselves to see who would eat the most hot dogs in a given time. As written dal Washington Post “It was a gripping story, embodying the distinctly American themes of patriotism and a love of questionable meat-based foods.” In reality, however, things did not go like this: the story of the Irish immigrants was invented as a marketing gimmick in the early 1970s by Mortimer Matz, an advertising agent who worked with the founder of Nathan’s, the fast food restaurant on Coney Island, now a chain where the race is held. In the following years the event achieved unexpected success, and Matz, together with his colleagues, continued to support his version of the origin of the race, until Major League Eating itself decided to use it for promotional purposes.

Although the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is the best-known eating contest, events of this kind — which began to spread in the early 1900s — are now quite common throughout the United States, a country historically accustomed to abundance and massive consumption of food. These contests involve everything from tacos to chicken wings to pies. Participating in these events requires a combination of training and natural disposition: in general, a large build and high body fat mass are a problem, as they seem to hinder the expansion of the stomach during competitions, as well as a particularly small rib cage. Having a short neck, on the other hand, represents an advantage: in fact, it allows you to decrease the time required for food to reach the stomach from the mouth.

However, some aspects remain debated. In fact, it is not yet clear what is the physical limit to the number of hot dogs that a person can swallow in ten minutes: the most recent and accurate study available he claims that current professionals can go as far as to eat up to 84. There are also no complete studies on the long-term effects on the health of participants in food contests. In general, the human body should consume between 2000 and 2500 calories per day (even with all the limitations that this unit of measurement has); a participant in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest eats 20,000 in ten minutes, if about 70 hot dogs are consumed.

