[In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era]

General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. , strengthen our fighting skills, respond to situations, cultivate new opportunities, and open new situations with correct strategies and strategies, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development. The most fundamental thing is to do our own things well.” The overall situation of the great rejuvenation strategy and the major changes in the world unseen in a century, the historical sobriety and political firmness displayed by conforming to the general trend of history and responding to changes in the situation. We must unify our thoughts and actions into the strategic judgment and decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and do our own things with perseverance, rock-solid determination, success must have my feelings, and the confidence to dare to win. Well, further consolidate the strong material foundation for building the party and strengthen the country, continuously improve the strong resilience to cope with the century-old changes, and firmly grasp the timing and trend of controlling our own destiny.

Deep understanding of why the emphasis is on “doing our own thing well”

Put the development of the country and the nation on the basis of its own strength. As the saying goes, eat your own food, sweat your own sweat, and do your own business by yourself. This is true for individuals, as well as for countries and nations. In the history of human development, no country has become strong by relying on external forces, and no nation has achieved revitalization by following others’ steps and picking up wisdom. Comrade Deng Xiaoping said, “China‘s affairs should be handled according to China‘s conditions, and should be handled by the Chinese people’s own strength. Independence and self-reliance, regardless of the past, present and future, are our footholds.” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “Self-reliance is the foundation of the struggle for the Chinese nation to stand on its own among the world‘s nations.” The “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s centenary struggle” looks back on the centenary journey and points out that “independence is the soul of the Chinese nation’s spirit and an important principle for our party and country.” Putting the destiny of the nation and the future of the country on the basis of one’s own strength, developing and creating great things with self-reliance, self-confidence and self-improvement, is the conclusion of history and the requirement of Marxist dialectics.

Take the destiny of development and progress firmly in your own hands. Dreamers with aspirations to revitalize China must also be doers of innovation and entrepreneurship. Only by turning great dreams into down-to-earth actions, doing solid work in our own affairs, and implementing the tasks of reform, development and stability, can we realize our dreams step by step. History will only favor those who are determined, those who strive, and those who fight, but will not wait for those who hesitate, those who slack off, and those who are afraid of difficulties. In the journey of revolution, construction, and reform over the past century, and at several major historical junctures in a century, the Party has united and led the people to walk their own way and do their own affairs well, always maintain strategic determination, and always stand on the right side of history On the one hand, in dealing with countless risks and challenges, we continue to go from victory to victory. It can be said that without devoting all efforts to the development and destiny of the Chinese nation, it is impossible to have the brilliant achievements of “stunning the world“; without the struggle to control one’s own destiny, it is impossible to write the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years. .

In the 10 years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the risks and challenges we have encountered have been turbulent, sometimes even turbulent. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Maintaining our strength, enhancing our confidence, and concentrating on running our own affairs well are the keys for us to deal with various risks and challenges.” Over the past 10 years, we have adhered to and improved the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and continuously promoted the national governance system. Modernize and modernize governance capacity, and establish a more mature and stereotyped institutional guarantee for national rejuvenation; insist that development is the first priority, talent is the first resource, and innovation is the first driving force, and strive to build a strategic support for a modern economic system, and contribute to national rejuvenation. Lay a more solid material foundation; cultivate and carry forward the core socialist values, firmly practice the spirit of the great party building, and stimulate the spirit of the whole society to be more active in entrepreneurship… The historic achievements of the party and the country in the new era, what happened The historic changes have proved by irrefutable facts that as long as we concentrate on our own affairs, no country or anyone can stop the historical pace of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Grasp the methodology of “doing our own thing well”

It is our party’s fine tradition to oppose empty talk, emphasize practical work, focus on the main business and focus on implementation. In the process of struggle, our party insisted on identifying the direction, taking good steps, and taking the road under its feet. In opening up new fields of business and opening up new prospects for development, we explored and accumulated unique experience in doing our own affairs well.

Grasp the historical initiative and seize the historical opportunity. The initiative is an extremely important thing. As Comrade Mao Zedong said, “the initiative is the ‘building a high house’ and ‘the situation is like a broken bamboo'”. To do our own affairs well, we must first grasp the initiative of history and use history to see the future. Specifically, it is to use the party’s historical experience as an important ideological weapon for correctly judging the situation, scientifically foreseeing the future, and grasping the initiative of history, so as to better observe the times, grasp the times, and lead the times; The important thing to follow in doing things is to be good at enhancing the determination, courage and ability to win the initiative, win the advantage, and win the future from the historical experience. At the same time, by seizing development opportunities and making good use of favorable conditions, we can win the strategic initiative and usher in career development. The Communist Party of China is the party that is best at making strategic decisions, and it is also the party that is best at making strategic decisions at critical moments. At every major historical juncture, our party always attaches great importance to the analysis and judgment of the development environment, especially the opportunities and challenges, and is good at combining the firmness of the strategy with the flexibility of the strategy, starting from the fundamental interests and the long-term overall situation, with a high degree of With a sense of historical responsibility and political courage, we should set the direction, grasp the general trend, and plan the overall situation, and then seize the opportunity, make a decision, and turn the tide.

Follow the theory of internal causes and focus to promote career development. In the process of the development of things, the external cause is the condition for change, the internal cause is the basis for the change, and the external cause acts through the internal cause. The difficulties and problems we are currently facing are indeed directly related to the influence of external factors such as de-globalization, the rise of trade protectionism, and the global spread of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. On the one hand, it is an internal cause to effectively solve the outstanding problems that affect the construction of a new development pattern and achieve high-quality development, and to effectively solve the outstanding problems that affect the production and life of the people. In accordance with the new development concepts of innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing, we must make forward-looking arrangements in policy, intensify structural reforms, correct distortions in the allocation of factors, expand effective supply, and improve the adaptability and flexibility of the supply structure. Improve total factor productivity. There is no primary and secondary, no distinction is made, and the eyebrows and beards can’t solve the problem and can’t do the job well. We must adhere to the problem orientation, base ourselves on the new stage of development, and lead the reform in depth with key breakthroughs. Based on the reality of the transformation of the main contradictions in our society, our party emphasizes better meeting the people’s growing needs for a better life, and meeting the people’s needs for better education, more stable work, more satisfactory income, more reliable social security, and higher standards The expectation of better medical and health services, more comfortable living conditions, and a more beautiful environment, and efforts to resolve the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development, this is the embodiment of adhering to the theory of internal causes and emphasis.

To take the new road to take the exam, we must “do our own things well”

To embark on a new journey and answer the answer sheet of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with the soberness and firmness of “taking the test”, we must focus on the major practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and continue to concentrate on running our own affairs well. Improve my country’s comprehensive national strength, and constantly explore new realms of development and progress.

Firmly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The direction determines the road, and the road determines the destiny. If you want to take your destiny into your own hands, you must have the determination not to change your aspirations and your way of life. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Going one’s own way is the whole theoretical and practical foothold of the party, and it is also the historical conclusion drawn by the party’s century-old struggle.” The actual correct road is a road “trodden on where there is no road, and forged from where there are only thorns”. The road of socialism with Chinese characteristics is a great road for contemporary China to catch up with the times, create a better life for the people, and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. By stepping foot on the land of China, inheriting Chinese civilization, and taking the right path in line with China‘s national conditions, the party and the people will have an incomparably broad stage, an incomparably profound historical background, and an incomparably strong will to advance.

The people are the source of strength for the great development of our cause. “The world is huge, and Li Yuan is the first.” The people are the creators of history and the Chinese Communist Party’s greatest determination to deal with all changes. To ensure that the party always has an inexhaustible source of strength, to ensure that the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics always has the most reliable backbone, and to maximize the enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity of the people, we must do more good things that satisfy the people and serve the interests of the people. Focus on the people’s expectations, sincerely listen to the voices of the people, truly reflect the people’s wishes, genuinely care about the suffering of the people, and divide the “cake” that is constantly growing, so that the advantages of the socialist system can be more fully reflected and the people People have more sense of gain, happiness and security. As long as we adhere to the dominant position of the people, comply with the people’s yearning for a better life, and continuously realize, maintain and develop the fundamental interests of the broadest masses of the people, and ensure that development is for the people, development depends on the people, and the fruits of development are shared by the people, all storms will be overcome. .

Self-reliance and self-reliance with technology to solve the “stuck neck” problem. If a country’s technological lifeline is held in the hands of others, it is tantamount to being strangled by the throat of fate. Countless bloody lessons remind us that the only way to climb the world‘s scientific and technological peak is independent innovation, and enhancing the ability of scientific and technological innovation is the only magic weapon to break the bottleneck of “stuck neck”. Today, we are moving towards high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, from quantum communication, artificial intelligence, 5G, etc. to the world‘s leading, to “Chang’e 5” sampling extraterrestrial celestial bodies, “Tianwen-1” to start the journey to Mars, “Xihe” “No.” to achieve zero breakthrough in solar detection, “China Innovation”, “China Smart Manufacturing” and “China Creation” have become the bright business cards of China in the new era. However, we must remain sober enough. In the face of the Western barriers to patents and the suppression of cutting-edge technologies, we must make up for the “shortcomings” in the disadvantaged areas, create the “longboards” in the advantageous areas, and aim at the future needs of the layout. The core position of innovation in the overall situation of modernization, take scientific and technological self-reliance as the strategic support for national development, strengthen the Chinese people’s determination to do their own thing well, uphold the tenacious will of independence, break down the iron curtain of science and technology woven by the West, and break the continuous increase in foreign countries. technology blockade, actively implement the strategy of international scientific and technological cooperation, and gradually overcome territorial limitations and artificial barriers.

Stick to their posts, perform their duties, serve the people and serve the motherland without self. In 2017, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when he participated in the special organization life meeting of his party branch as an ordinary party member, “I hope everyone should do a good job of self-construction first. The standards of employees are strict with themselves, and there should be no mistakes in work.” To do one’s own business well, for ordinary party members and cadres, the first and foremost is to perform their duties, strive to overcome the problems of lack of skills, panic in skills, and backward skills, and avoid falling into the situation of little knowledge and confusion, ignorance and blindness, and ignorance and chaos. predicament. Whether it is a new problem or an old problem, whether it is an old problem that has existed for a long time or an old problem that has changed its manifestation, the only way to understand and solve it well is to strengthen one’s own skills. To this end, we must constantly enhance the scientific nature, predictability, and initiative of our work, reflect the times, grasp the regularity, and be creative in our work, face the future with a strong sense of political responsibility and historical mission, and not be influenced by specious opinions. Do not be troubled by the malicious intentions of hostile forces, distinguish the priorities in the various tasks, obey the party’s call, implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, always focus on the cause of the party and the people, and meet the party’s demands with practical actions. The Twenty Victory was held.

(Authors: Xin Xiangyang and Liu Xukuan, both are special researchers at the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and are respectively research fellows and associate researchers at the Institute of Marxism, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)