On Thursday in New Delhi, India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a brief talk on the sidelines of a confidential meeting of G20 foreign ministers.

It is the first face-to-face meeting between the two since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in general the most important institutional meeting between a representative of the United States and one of Russia in more than a year of war: the last time the two had spoken had been in January 2022, about a month before the war began. The meeting, the US State Department said, lasted about ten minutes. There were no comments on the talks from the Russian side.

Blinken told a news conference that he had urged his Russian counterpart to end the war and start peace talks with Ukraine. He also said that he had asked him for Russia to change its mind on suspending participation in the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) – the treaty between the United States and Russia in force since 2011 which had the objective of monitoring each other’s nuclear weapons – announced on February 21 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In this regard, Blinken said that the United States considers the control of nuclear weapons a matter of fundamental importance and that they are ready to discuss it with Russia at any moment: “It does not matter what else is happening in the world and in our relations”. Blinken said.

Blinken also said he had asked Lavrov for the release of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine imprisoned in Russia in 2018 on espionage charges, immediately disputed by the US government. Blinken said he had made a proposal to Lavrov that Russia “should accept,” probably referring to a prisoner swap.

The G20 of foreign ministers follows the one of finance ministers by one week (while the actual G20 will be held in September). As already on that occasion, it was not possible to sign a joint final declaration, the text of which condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: the only countries not to sign it were Russia and China.

