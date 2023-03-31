The liabilities of cities and municipalities in Srpska at the end of last year based on direct credit liabilities amounted to 360.24 million KM, which is 5.53 million KM less compared to the end of 2021, according to the RS Ministry of Finance.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The most common reasons for indebtedness of municipalities and cities in Srpska are the refinancing of existing loans, but also the realization of capital investments.

“The local communities that at the end of 2022 had the highest percentage of indebtedness based on existing loans in relation to the realized regular income from the previous year are municipalities Kneževo, Jezero, Srbac and Kozarska Dubica, but also the town of Doboj“, they said in the Ministry of Finance.

The long-term indebtedness of the municipality of Srbac amounts to approx nine million marksand annually about loan repayment from the local treasury 1.2 million marks.

“We regularly service all these obligations and we will continue to do so. We are at the upper limit of indebtedness defined by law,” the mayor of the municipality of Srbac told “Glas”. Mlađen Dragosavljević and added that a large amount of their loans dates from an earlier period.

He emphasized that recently there was only a revolving credit to cover current liquidity, but also added that they had two bond issues, one of which was intended for the construction of a building for young married couples.

In the municipality of Jezero, current loan obligations amount to 805.000 marks.

“When I came to the post of mayor, back in 2016, I found two municipal budgets in the red from the previous government and the head of the local administration at the time. At that time, we had obligations of 300,000 marks just for taxes and contributions. In addition to that amount, we also had debts to utility companies, so in the end the total liabilities we took on were more than one million marks. That’s why we then went into debt and started repackaging the loans.” said the mayor of Jezera Snježena Ružičić.

She emphasized that they have repackaged the loans they had in 2021 into a long-term non-purpose loan of 850 million marks without interest.

“We resorted to refinancing that old loan because of the high interest rate. That loan is aimed at investments and cleaning up old obligations.” Ružičićeva told “Glas Srpska”.

The head of Knežev, Goran Borojević, as well as the first man of Kozarska Dubica, Radenko Reljić, did not answer calls from journalists yesterday, nor did they from the city of Doboj.

Six without credit

The RS Ministry of Finance said that six local communities in Srpska do not have any obligations based on direct credit debt. According to their data, they are Čelinac, Petrovac, East Drvar, East Mostar, but also Rudo and the municipality of Osmaci.

(Voice of Srpska)