the most massive attack since the beginning of the war- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Le Defense Forces of Ukraine they shot down more than 40 drones used by Russia in an attack on Kiev last night. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, quoting sources from the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, which also states that the attack was the largest using drones over Kiev since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia. In the images circulated on social media, the anti-aircraft gun shoots down a drone. “The attack lasted more than five hours, with the air defense reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones,” said Serhii Popko, a senior military official in Kiev. (LaPresse)