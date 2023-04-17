The most popular horoscope signs | Magazine | Horoscope

Do you know which horoscope signs are the most popular? Here is the top list, the astrologer revealed everything!

Izvor: Shutterstock

Do you know which is the most popular horoscope sign? You will surely think, just yours, because you have so many wonderful qualities, and everyone loves you, but astrologer Susan Taylor says that there is only one horoscope sign that everyone loves!

The most popular horoscope sign is Lav, she states, because it is impossible not to love him. He attracts others like a magnet with his optimism, kindness and energy. He’s funny and everyone likes to be in his company.

The second most popular horoscope sign is Sagittarius, because everyone thinks that it is a real pleasure to be in his company. Sagittarius is attentive, witty and always full of energy. Fish are the third most popular horoscope sign because they are among the most selfless personalities. They always think of others first, and only then of themselves, which is why they are a true inspiration to everyone around them.

Above is next on the list, the fourth most popular sign, and astrologer Susan Taylor says it’s because she has “hundreds of friends.” He is very sociable and funny, he connects well with people, and he may seem tough on the outside, but inside he hides a warm, soft soul. Gemini are the fifth most popular sign because they always promise, and deliver, adventure to everyone around them. Geminis are always in the mood to try something new and you will never get bored with them.

Vacancy is the sixth most popular zodiac sign, and you will rarely meet a Libra who is not popular in society. She likes to be loved and admired by others, and will do anything to make it so. Aquarius is the seventh most popular sign of the horoscope, her personality is magnetic, while Taurus is the eighth – she enchants everyone around her and is not worried about how others see her.

Rak is the ninth, he has a carefully chosen handful of friends and keeps them close forever. Cancer forms friendships for all time, and is always honest and open, he doesn’t care too much what others think of him. Capricorn is in tenth place in terms of popularity, and his ambition is “to blame” for that. Capricorns will care more about whether they are successful and whether they have achieved all their goals, than whether others like them.

It is in 11th place A virgin, and her “unpopularity” is hidden in the fact that she is always honest. Virgo will not hide how she feels or what she thinks, which is why she is sometimes not appreciated by people who like to be “under their skin”.

On the last, 12th place is Scorpio, but that does not mean that members of this sign are unpopular in society. On the contrary, if you have a Scorpio as a friend, you are truly lucky – Scorpios carefully choose the kind of people they surround themselves with and give every atom of their being, love and energy to those closest to them. But sometimes other people shy away from them, because Scorpio doesn’t like to show off. Fake laughter, empty stories and superficial relationships never interested her, and never will.

(WORLD)