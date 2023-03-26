Home World The most powerful electric hypercars in the world
World

The most powerful electric hypercars in the world

by admin
The most powerful electric hypercars in the world

SILENCE, THE ASPHALT IS BURNING – They don’t sport massive exhaust cannons, and if it weren’t for the fake noise their sound generators make, they wouldn’t even be heard as they hurtle along at over 300km/h. For the rest, the electric hypercars are completely similar to those with the internal combustion engine: very low, stuffed with aerodynamic appendages, with a dream line which makes them appear to be launched at full speed even with the wheels stationary. In terms of power, then, there are really no comparisons: thanks to their multi-engine configuration, the battery-powered sports cars from a thousand and one nights annihilate practically all their rivals with cylinders and pistons. But they will be enough record cavalry and breathtaking performance, not to miss the best super sports cars with V8, V10 and V12 engines? Most enthusiasts have several doubts in this regard, even if, speaking of numbers, those unsheathed by the ten current-powered hypercars featured in our photo gallery are truly jaw-dropping. Discover them with us and let us know in the comments what is your favorite.

See also  More than 400 military police stationed in Ecuador, riots occur, prison situation is basically stable jqknews

You may also like

Tornado in Mississippi, at least 25 dead. Entire...

Trafficker abandons child on the US-Mexico border and...

One million euros for the front row ticket...

Lebanon woke up in two different time slots

“Paradise Is Mine”, this is how the new...

Migrants, the video complaint of the NGO Sos...

mirko mikić on the match of goražde borac...

Xi Jinping no longer “hide your strengths and...

Teatro Massimo, strike by Libersind Confsal on the...

Jimena Amarillo, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy