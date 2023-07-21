The most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Like every year, the British consultancy firm Henley & Partners, which deals with services related to residence and citizenship policies, published its ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, i.e. those that allow you to visit several countries without the need for a visa or by filling out the visa form upon entry.

Since 2006, the Henley & Partners “Passport Index” evaluates the passports of 199 countries and relates them to 227 possible destinations worldwide. There are other classifications of this type, but this one is the only one to use data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) database, which compares cross-searches to understand whether a passport allows you to travel to another country without a visa or with a visa upon entry, or otherwise requires a mandatory visa before departure.

Many of the top 10 rankings are occupied by passports from European countries, with the exceptions of Singapore, Japan and South Korea. This year, the most powerful passport is Singapore’s, allowing visa-free access to 192 countries. Immediately after there are those of Germany, Italy and Spain with which you can access without a visa in 190 countries. Japan, which had topped the rankings for the last five years, has instead dropped to third place (189 countries), where there are also Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden.

After six years of losing ground to Brexit, the UK has moved up two places, from sixth to fourth place (188 countries). Conversely, the United States continues with its decade-long decline, ranking eighth this year (184 countries).

Over time for some countries there have been even more notable changes. For example, over the past decade, the UAE passport has risen 44 places in the rankings, from 56th to 12th place: in 2013 it allowed visa-free access to 72 countries, while it now has 179. During the same period, Colombia also climbed the rankings from 65th to 37th, with visa-free access to 133 countries.

Through the Passport Index, the company Henley & Partners has also analyzed the relationship between the opening of a country to foreigners, ie citizens of how many states it allows to cross its borders without a visa.

The twenty most open countries tend to be small island or African states. Of these, twelve allow entry without a visa or with a visa on arrival to almost all passports in the world: Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Maldives, Micronesia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, East Timor and Tuvalu. The countries that do not allow anyone entry without a visa are Afghanistan, North Korea, Papua New Guinea and Turkmenistan.

As for the countries whose passports allow for less mobility, the ranking is very similar to last year’s. The last positions are occupied almost entirely by African and Middle Eastern countries, especially those with a very unstable political situation: Nigeria (46 countries), Democratic Republic of the Congo (45 countries), Palestine (38 countries), Yemen (35 countries), Syria (30 countries), Iraq (29 countries). The least powerful passport of all remains that of Afghanistan, ruled since August 2021 by the Taliban, a regime that has achieved little international recognition: it is in 103rd place and allows visa-free access to citizens of 27 countries.

In concrete terms, a passport can be more or less powerful and vary in position every year based on various factors: the change in the relationship between countries, such as the conclusion of new agreements or the start of a war as happened in Ukraine, or the introduction of restrictions on movement due to external circumstances, such as the coronavirus pandemic. Secondo Christian Kaelinpresident of Henley & Partners, the ranking is nonetheless indicative of the best passports to possess in terms of freedom of movement but also of “international investment and commercial opportunities”.