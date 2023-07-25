Home » The most shocking photo from Greece | Info
The most shocking photo from Greece | Info

The most shocking photo from Greece | Info

The photo was published on the “Forecast Weather Greece” page, along with messages of encouragement for all firefighters and Greeks.

Izvor: Facebook/Forecast Weather Greece/screenshot

A photo of a young woman who, as a firefighter, participates in putting out devastating fires in Greece for days was published on social networks. In the photo, she is sitting in the forest and crying, which shows the extent of the disaster Greece is in. The photo was posted on the “Forecast Weather Greece” page, along with messages of encouragement for all the firefighters, Greeks and tourists going through the inferno.

The picture shows a firefighter’s wife sitting on the ground and crying, with smoke billowing behind her. It is not known where the photo was taken, but it was taken by Đanis Joanidis. This very scene caused a lot of reactions on social networks, where everyone supports the firefighters.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:52 fire Bor Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

