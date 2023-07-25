Home » The most shocking photo from Greece | Info
World

The most shocking photo from Greece | Info

by admin
The most shocking photo from Greece | Info

The photo was published on the “Forecast Weather Greece” page, along with messages of encouragement for all firefighters and Greeks.

Izvor: Facebook/Forecast Weather Greece/screenshot

A photo of a young woman who, as a firefighter, participates in putting out devastating fires in Greece for days was published on social networks. In the photo, she is sitting in the forest and crying, which shows the extent of the disaster Greece is in. The photo was posted on the “Forecast Weather Greece” page, along with messages of encouragement for all the firefighters, Greeks and tourists going through the inferno.

The picture shows a firefighter’s wife sitting on the ground and crying, with smoke billowing behind her. It is not known where the photo was recorded, but it was taken by Giannis Ioannidis. This very scene caused a lot of reactions on social networks, where everyone supports the firefighters.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:52 fire Bor Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

See also  Russia is threatened with new sanctions Info

You may also like

Evacuations have also begun in Evia and Corfu...

The defeat of Vox’s far right is one...

Israel, so the most right-wing government in history...

Israel, thousands of demonstrators protest outside Parliament during...

State of Emergency Declared as Deadly Riots Erupt...

assault on hospitals. Three dead from the heat,...

the farce of Mirko and Perla

fiba presented a new basketball court | Sport

Leading liberal Zionist voices call for ending U.S....

Gintama – Mondo Japan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy