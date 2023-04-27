The most toxic horoscope couples | Magazine | Horoscope

Astrology reveals the most toxic pairs of horoscopes!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

There are people who simply have a hard time getting out of toxic relationships. And while the environment draws their attention to the fact that they should finish them as soon as possible, they persist in them. It is not without reason. The horoscope plays a big role in this, because there are signs that can’t resist each other, even if they can’t be together at all. Here are the combinations:

ARIES AND SCORPIO

Aries and Scorpio are two passionate and intense personalities who are often attracted to each other because of their strong chemistry. However, their stubborn nature and tendency to manipulate create a toxic environment. Despite this, Aries and Scorpio are persistent and don’t want to give up on each other, which keeps them together, even when things don’t go their way.

TAURUS AND AQUARIUS

Taurus and Aquarius are an interesting combination because of their differences. While Taurus loves stability, Aquarius is independent and unpredictable. This couple can create a toxic relationship due to conflicting interests and lack of understanding. On the other hand, the attraction between them remains strong, which often brings them together despite their problems.

CANCER AND CAPRICORN

Cancer and Capricorn often attract each other because of their opposites. Cancer is emotional and caring, while Capricorn is ambitious and career-focused. While these differences may seem attractive, they often create a toxic relationship because they can’t find balance. Despite this, they both want a sense of security and connection, which is why it is difficult for them to separate.

How are the stars in your favor today? Advice from our astrologers for health, love and work awaits you every day on Viber. APPLY HERE.

(WORLD)