In Beli Manastir, in 2007, it was discovered that mother Veronika kept her son locked in a room with bars for 59 years.

Izvor: YouTube/ PBS NewsHour

Drago J., although he was born in 1948, started to exist again only in 2007. Namely, until March of that year, Draga’s mother, Veronika, hid it from the world. Locked in a room, with bars on the window, Drago lived for more than half a century. To make the absurdity even greater, the house of horror was only a few hundred meters away from the Center for Social Work in Belomanastir, writes Večernji list.

The story of Draga, who spent his life in house arrest, without any contact with the outside world, shook the region 16 years ago. The “invisible man” spent 59 years of his life in the house, in Vladana Desnice Street, in Beli Manastir, at number 26.

Everyone forgot, or didn’t even know Drago existed. From time to time, at night, when the light was on, the locals saw the silhouette of a man in the house, but they did not know that it was the son whom the mother had locked in the house since early childhood, carefully hiding him from the world, Večernji writes. .

Drago has never met other people

Neighbors, whom journalists spoke to in 2007, claimed that they had never seen Draga. How well his mother hid him is also shown by the incredible fact that Draga was never seen even by his brother’s wife, even though they lived in the same house number and shared a yard during the first years of their marriage. In short, for almost six decades, the unfortunate man did not actually exist, because no one, except for a few members of his family, knew about him. He didn’t play with his peers, didn’t celebrate birthdays, didn’t go to school…

Drago never met other people, not even his first neighbors. He did not leave the house, enjoyed the warmth of the sun, felt the wind on his face, breathed fresh air. He was 24/7 confined within the four walls of his small room.

The only window, in that room of sadness, looked out on the yard and was, like a prison, secured with bars, which were placed on all the windows of the house of horror, built at the beginning of the last century. From the small room, which was Draga’s whole world, there was no could come out directly. The path, towards the exit to the yard, led through the kitchen, where his mother was sleeping. The door to that room was always locked during the day. It would only be temporarily open in the evening.

He didn’t know what the bathroom was for, the neighbors didn’t know it existed

Veronika’s mother only let him into the kitchen under cover of darkness. Passers-by, in the room where the light was burning, would then see the silhouette of a man. He always, they said, sat so that they could see only his back, but not his face, so his identity remained a mystery.

Even the locals, who, cutting their way from one street to another, passed through their yard, and even the neighbors who stopped by sometimes, never saw Draga. After his father died, the only person Drago saw and heard for the last 20 years was his mother. He had no contact with the world either through radio or TV screens. He didn’t even know what the bathroom was for. Only after the death of Veronika’s mother in February 2007, the terrible story came to light.

He was the eldest of three brothers

As it became known at the time, Drago was the eldest son of Veronika and her husband Ivan. Večernji writes that Drago fell ill when he was very young, so, as the locals assumed, because of shame, they locked him in the house, so that no one would ever see him again. As time passed, everyone forgot about the boy. No one asked about him anymore, because Drago was a forbidden topic for mother Veronika, according to those who knew her.

He became invisible both to his neighbors and to the system

Draga’s name was recorded in documents for the last time in 1978. On March 7, the Disability Commission in Osijek recorded that, as a four-year-old, he was treated at Šalata. The discharge list of the Rebro children’s clinic, from 1963, is also mentioned, when the unfortunate boy was diagnosed with severe mental retardation.

Experts then stated that he does not speak, although he can hear well. They described him as calm, tearful and mentally retarded. The document also states that he has not finished school, lives with his mother and needs constant supervision.

The dark secret of respectable parents?

Draga’s mother Veronika used to be, according to the locals, a real lady. She dressed elegantly, wearing hats and silk gloves. At that time, she was one of the few who could boast of having completed high school. Her husband, Ivan, was an architectural engineer, and he spent his working life working as head of the cadastre in Beli Manastir.

As Veronika was Hungarian, the Hungarian language was most often heard from their house. Later it turned out that Drago does not understand Croatian, because his mother only spoke to him in Hungarian throughout his life.

They lived not far from the Center for Social Work

Among the family members, Drago had two more brothers. The elder Pero lived and worked in Belgrade, and the younger Mirko, with his family, lived in Ludbreg. Neighbors said that, during the first year of marriage, Mirko and his wife lived in the yard of the house where Drago and his mother were, but Mirko’s wife never saw Draga either. She saw him for the first time when her mother-in-law Veronika died. Although it all sounds incredible, it is true, they confirmed in the Belomanastir Center for Social Work, which, to make the absurdity even greater and the story more tragic, is only a few hundred meters away from Draga’s “prison”.

How did Drago end up?

Only after 59-year-old Drago was reborn in 2007, this unfortunate man began to exist again for the system. Through the Center for Social Work, he was placed in a foster family, with Valerija Morić, in Kneževi Vinogradi.

When choosing a foster parent, one of the basic conditions was that the new family of the unfortunate Drago knew Hungarian, the only language he had ever heard and in which his mother spoke to him. He did not understand Croatian, and according to the foster mother, he could not even understand whole sentences, but only words, such as come and sit.

For the first ten days, after joining the family, every time someone entered his room, Drago would pull the blanket over his head. He didn’t let her change her clothes or wash herself. Fortunately, the situation improved over time. He started to wear diapers, the foster mother said that sometimes he grabs her hand or puts his palm on her cheek. Although he was able to move, the years of “prison” took their toll and he was reluctant to get out of bed. The nanny brought his meals to his room.

“He likes to eat stews, but his favorite are sweets. He looks forward to them like a little child, which he actually is on a mental level,” Valerija said then. Why the family sentenced the sick Drago to a strict sentence of house arrest, whether they were ashamed of him or afraid of his unpredictable behavior, Draga’s parents took that secret with them to the grave.

(WORLD)