Katarina Ivanoski Stamenković (41) from Belgrade died on February 13 on the plane she was taking to Germany from the “Nikola Tesla” airport in Belgrade.

Katarina Ivanoski Stamenković (41) from Belgrade died on February 13 during the flight from Belgrade to Dusseldorf. She left for Germany from the “Nikola Tesla” airport in Belgrade, but died due to an aneurysm bursting during takeoff.

For the first time in her life, she sat on a plane with the hope that a better tomorrow awaits them and that she will no longer scrub other people’s apartments. She is survived by her mother Ljiljana Ivanoski with a meager pension and two children, Sava (12) and Saša (15), for whose custody she is now fighting. The boys don’t even have a father, he killed himself seven years ago. As soon as she buried her daughter, grandmother Ljiljana ran to find the apartments. To have for bread.

Once a garage, and today an apartment in a small house-building on Cerak. There is no window in the living room. Weak light in broad daylight so we could see each other. Pictures everywhere. And the death certificate. Grandma Ljilja immediately jumps to start the fire, so that I don’t get cold.

“I still have wood for today. I’ll turn on the heater later, what am I going to do,” says grandma Courier.

That February 13 was supposed to be a turning point for the whole family. In the afternoon, Katarina left for the big road.

“She was sitting there, on the couch, where you are sitting. She put on makeup, dressed up. Happy, beautiful. They’re going to the airport. Waving. She has never flown by plane in her life, never left the former Yugoslavia. At 17:45 she sent me a picture taken through the window of the plane, you can see part of the runway. Malecki just came home from school, so he says: ‘Grandma, I’m going to the yard to wave at the plane’. At 6:05 p.m., he was looking at the sky to see the plane,” says Ljiljana.

She says that her daughter went to Dusseldorf, she went to someone else who promised her a job. Apparently, he owns a company that makes nail accessories. She set out for three days to see what and how. It was supposed to land at 20:05, so the mother was expecting a message from Germany.

“I sat and looked at the clock. My phone rings at 3:00 p.m., a man says he is an inspector from Surčin. He asks who is in my house, if there are any children, what Katarina is to me. ‘Sit down: I have to tell you the sad news that Katarina passed away on the plane‘. I told him he was lying, that it wasn’t true, I shouted, screamed,” says the grandmother, who then threw the phone away.

The inspector called again.

“The older grandson took the phone. ‘Do you know that I am only 15 years old, that I have no father and you are calling me to take the body of my dead mother’he shouted into the phone, and then hit his head against the wall,” cries the grandmother.

Katarina died at 6:50 p.m., her aneurysm burst, for which she could not get her turn to operate. The plane turned back to Belgrade.

“Four years ago, it was determined that he had an aneurysm, and he had to undergo an operation at Dedinje. Then everything was postponed due to corona, she was 256 on the waiting list! And she was only 30 and a half years old,” says Ljiljana, who lives in Obrenovac, but since her daughter fell ill, she has often been with her and the children.

An ambulance often came to them.

“It happened that he could not breathe or walk. And in October 2021, she lay at the VMA for almost a month, as she fell ill. Then she was told that the aneurysm had shrunk a bit and that she didn’t need surgery, but she needed constant therapy. It was also established that he also has a heart valve deformity, but that he doesn’t need surgery because, as they explained, it’s congenital and he lives with it. She also had severe asthma. I’m not sure if she was taking the therapy all the time or only when she felt sick. But she worked constantly. She cleaned houses and bars all day, from morning until tomorrow. For a pittance, she was paid by the hour. Just to feed these children. And that’s why she was so happy to go to Germany,” says Ljiljana and says that they just after her death, they found out that she wasn’t even allowed to fly, and they don’t know if Kaća knew that.

She buried her daughter in Obrenovac, she rests next to her father. As if there was little pain and sorrow with Katarina’s death, new pains came.

“The children have a paltry pension of 13,000 dinars, left over from their father, who killed himself seven years ago, only 12 days after the divorce from my Kača.. We can’t even raise that church because Kaća is dead. The probate hearing must be completed. The very next day after Kaća’s death, I went to the Center for Social Work and the PIO Fund, knocking on all the doors. I need to get custody of the kids. I don’t give them to a home or a foster family! They are mine! We will fight. But everyone tells me that the procedures take months. We don’t have the money to wait so long,” cries grandmother Ljiljana.

At least this named apartment is theirs, it is traced back to the older grandson, and the grandmother says that they sold her an apartment in Voždovac while her husband was still alive, so it was bought. That children have something of their own. Well, sort of.

“As soon as I buried Kaća, I went to clean apartments. Let’s have some dinars. My pension can’t cover everything, and Kaća was unemployed. She didn’t have enough experience even to go on a disability pension,” grandmother Ljiljana cries.

